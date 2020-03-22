Numb, Dotan: testo, lyrics, significato e video
Numb è il titolo di una canzone di Dotan, uscita nel 2019 ma sempre più trasmessa dalle radio italiane in queste ultime settimane.
Il suo vero nome è Dotan Harpenau. E' nato a Gerusalemme il 26 ottobre 1986, cantautore, polistrumentista e produttore discografico olandese, di origini israeliane.
Ecco cosa ha dichiarato sul suo singolo, Numb:
Parla di un periodo nel quale non provavo niente e non sapevo più come sentirmi, ma volevo davvero tornare ad essere me stesso. È un suono un po' diverso di cui sono davvero entusiasta e non vedo l'ora di condividerlo con voi. Sono molto felice di essere tornato e non vedo l'ora che voi ascoltiate ciò su cui ho lavorato.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e tradizione della canzone.
Dotan, Numb, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I've been lost inside a million eyes
They don’t see me, they don't know what it's like
Trading colours into black and white
No one’s reading all the words that I write
[Pre-Chorus1]
Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones
Try to swim but I'm sinking alone
Always falling in the deep unknown
[Chorus2]
Now I'm fighting with my hands up, hands up
Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush
I can see you but I can't touch, can't touch
'Cause I feel numb
So infected with your bad blood, bad blood
Keep on running till it blows up, blows up
All I wanted was a real love
But I feel numb
[Verse 2]
Silent voices to a distant crowd
I'm still singing but there's no one around
I keep screaming till my lungs run out
But no one listens, no words coming out
[Pre-Chorus1]
Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones
Try to swim but I’m sinking alone
Always falling in the deep unknown
[Chorus2]
Now I’m fighting with my hands up, hands up
Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush
I can see you but I can't touch, can’t touch
'Cause I feel numb
So infected with your bad blood, bad blood
Keep on running till it blows up, blows up
All I wanted was a real love
But I feel numb
[Post-Chorus5]
I feel numb, numb
(All I wanted was a real love)
Numb
(But I feel numb)
I feel numb, numb
(All I wanted was a real love)
Numb
(But I feel numb)
[Pre-Chorus1]
Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones
Try to swim but I'm sinking alone
Always falling in the deep unknown
[Chorus2]
Now I'm fighting with my hands up, hands up
Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush
I can see you but I can’t touch, can't touch
'Cause I feel numb
So infected with your bad blood, bad blood
Keep on running till it blows up, blows up
All I wanted was a real love
But I feel numb
[Post-Chorus5]
I feel numb, numb
(All I wanted was a real love)
Numb
(But I feel numb)
I feel numb, numb
(All I wanted was a real love)
(But I feel numb)
Dotan, Numb, Traduzione
Mi sono perso dentro un milione di occhi
Non mi vedono, non sanno com'è
Scambiare i colori in bianco e nero
Nessuno sta leggendo tutte le parole che scrivo
Basso, senti il peso del mondo nelle mie ossa
Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo
Sempre cadendo nel profondo sconosciuto
Depresso, sento il peso del mondo nelle mie ossa
Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo
Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto
Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto
Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita
Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare
Perché mi sento insensibile
Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue
Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode
Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore
Ma mi sento insensibile
Voci silenziose verso una folla lontana
Sto ancora cantando ma non c'è nessuno in giro
Continuo a urlare fino a quando i miei polmoni si esauriscono
Ma nessuno ascolta, nessuna parola esce
Depresso, sento il peso del mondo nelle mie ossa
Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo
Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto
Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto
Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita
Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare
Perché mi sento insensibile
Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue
Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode
Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore
Ma mi sento insensibile
Mi sento insensibile, insensibile
(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)
Intorpidito
(Ma mi sento insensibile)
Mi sento insensibile, insensibile
(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)
Intorpidito
(Ma mi sento insensibile)
Depresso, sento il peso del mondo nelle mie ossa
Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo
Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto
Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto
Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita
Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare
Perché mi sento insensibile
Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue
Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode
Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore
Ma mi sento insensibile
Mi sento insensibile, insensibile
(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)
Intorpidito
(Ma mi sento insensibile)
Mi sento insensibile, insensibile
(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)
Intorpidito
(Ma mi sento insensibile)