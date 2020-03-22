Numb, Dotan: testo, lyrics, significato e video

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 22 marzo 2020

Numb è il titolo di una canzone di Dotan, uscita nel 2019 ma sempre più trasmessa dalle radio italiane in queste ultime settimane.

Il suo vero nome è Dotan Harpenau. E' nato a Gerusalemme il 26 ottobre 1986, cantautore, polistrumentista e produttore discografico olandese, di origini israeliane.

Ecco cosa ha dichiarato sul suo singolo, Numb:

Parla di un periodo nel quale non provavo niente e non sapevo più come sentirmi, ma volevo davvero tornare ad essere me stesso. È un suono un po' diverso di cui sono davvero entusiasta e non vedo l'ora di condividerlo con voi. Sono molto felice di essere tornato e non vedo l'ora che voi ascoltiate ciò su cui ho lavorato.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e tradizione della canzone.

Dotan, Numb, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I've been lost inside a million eyes

They don’t see me, they don't know what it's like

Trading colours into black and white

No one’s reading all the words that I write

[Pre-Chorus1]

Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones

Try to swim but I'm sinking alone

Always falling in the deep unknown

[Chorus2]

Now I'm fighting with my hands up, hands up

Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush

I can see you but I can't touch, can't touch

'Cause I feel numb

So infected with your bad blood, bad blood

Keep on running till it blows up, blows up

All I wanted was a real love

But I feel numb

[Verse 2]

Silent voices to a distant crowd

I'm still singing but there's no one around

I keep screaming till my lungs run out

But no one listens, no words coming out

[Pre-Chorus1]

Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones

Try to swim but I’m sinking alone

Always falling in the deep unknown

[Chorus2]

Now I’m fighting with my hands up, hands up

Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush

I can see you but I can't touch, can’t touch

'Cause I feel numb

So infected with your bad blood, bad blood

Keep on running till it blows up, blows up

All I wanted was a real love

But I feel numb

[Post-Chorus5]

I feel numb, numb

(All I wanted was a real love)

Numb

(But I feel numb)

I feel numb, numb

(All I wanted was a real love)

Numb

(But I feel numb)

[Pre-Chorus1]

Low, feel the weight of the world in my bones

Try to swim but I'm sinking alone

Always falling in the deep unknown

[Chorus2]

Now I'm fighting with my hands up, hands up

Feel the bullets from your head rush, head rush

I can see you but I can’t touch, can't touch

'Cause I feel numb

So infected with your bad blood, bad blood

Keep on running till it blows up, blows up

All I wanted was a real love

But I feel numb

[Post-Chorus5]

I feel numb, numb

(All I wanted was a real love)

Numb

(But I feel numb)

I feel numb, numb

(All I wanted was a real love)

(But I feel numb)

Dotan, Numb, Traduzione

Mi sono perso dentro un milione di occhi

Non mi vedono, non sanno com'è

Scambiare i colori in bianco e nero

Nessuno sta leggendo tutte le parole che scrivo

Basso, senti il ​​peso del mondo nelle mie ossa

Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo

Sempre cadendo nel profondo sconosciuto

Depresso, sento il ​​peso del mondo nelle mie ossa

Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo

Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto

Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto

Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita

Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare

Perché mi sento insensibile

Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue

Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode

Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore

Ma mi sento insensibile

Voci silenziose verso una folla lontana

Sto ancora cantando ma non c'è nessuno in giro

Continuo a urlare fino a quando i miei polmoni si esauriscono

Ma nessuno ascolta, nessuna parola esce

Depresso, sento il ​​peso del mondo nelle mie ossa

Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo

Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto

Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto

Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita

Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare

Perché mi sento insensibile

Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue

Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode

Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore

Ma mi sento insensibile

Mi sento insensibile, insensibile

(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)

Intorpidito

(Ma mi sento insensibile)

Mi sento insensibile, insensibile

(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)

Intorpidito

(Ma mi sento insensibile)

Depresso, sento il ​​peso del mondo nelle mie ossa

Prova a nuotare ma sto affondando da solo

Sempre cadendo nel profondo ignoto

Ora sto combattendo con le mani in alto, le mani in alto

Sento i proiettili dalla tua testa correre, la testa precipita

Posso vederti ma non posso toccare, non posso toccare

Perché mi sento insensibile

Così infetto dal tuo cattivo sangue, cattivo sangue

Continuo a correre finché non esplode, esplode

Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore

Ma mi sento insensibile

Mi sento insensibile, insensibile

(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)

Intorpidito

(Ma mi sento insensibile)

Mi sento insensibile, insensibile

(Tutto quello che volevo era un vero amore)

Intorpidito

(Ma mi sento insensibile)