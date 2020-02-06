Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 6 febbraio 2020

Lewis Capaldi, testo Someone you loved: ecco di cosa parla la canzone.

Lewis Capaldi ha scritto Someone you loved per una sua ex fidanzata che gli mancava. Prova come se lui avesse dato tutto nel rapporto e lei lo avesse lasciato comunque. Ora, vuole solo qualcuno da amare perché gli manca il modo in cui si sentiva con la sua ex.

Il video musicale, con protagonista l'ex star di Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi, lo ritrae vedovo. È contento; tuttavia, quando incontra una giovane madre e la sua famiglia, a cui sua moglie ha donato un cuore, riesce ad ascoltare di nuovo il suo battito cardiaco.

"Someone You Loved" è arrivato al primo posto della classifica dei singoli più venduti in Inghilterra. In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire, testo e traduzione.

Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

[Chorus2]

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Verse 2]

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

[Chorus2]

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Bridge4]

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

[Chorus2]

For now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

But now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Outro6]

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno che mi salvi

Tutto questo o il niente di ciò mi ha fatto impazzire

Ho bisogno di qualcuno per guarire

Qualcuno da conoscere

Qualcuno da avere

Qualcuno da tenere

È facile da dire

Ma non è mai lo stesso

Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui hai intorpidito tutto il dolore

Ora il giorno sanguina

Nella notte

E tu non sei qui

Per farmi superare tutto

Abbasso la guardia

E poi hai tirato il tappeto

Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno a cui rivolgermi

Questo modo di amare tutto o niente mi ha fatto dormire senza di te

Ora, ho bisogno di qualcuno da conoscere

Qualcuno da guarire

Qualcuno da avere

Solo per sapere come ci si sente

È facile da dire ma non è mai lo stesso

Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui mi hai aiutato a fuggire

Ora il giorno sanguina

Nella notte

E tu non sei qui

Per farmi superare tutto

Abbasso la guardia

E poi hai tirato il tappeto

Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

E tendo a chiudere gli occhi quando a volte fa male

Cado tra le tue braccia

Sarò al sicuro nel tuo suono finché non tornerò indietro

Ora il giorno sanguina

Nella notte

E tu non sei qui

Per farmi superare tutto

Abbasso la guardia

E poi hai tirato il tappeto

Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

Abbasso la guardia

E poi hai tirato il tappeto

Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi