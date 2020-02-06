Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale
Lewis Capaldi, testo Someone you loved: ecco di cosa parla la canzone.
Lewis Capaldi ha scritto Someone you loved per una sua ex fidanzata che gli mancava. Prova come se lui avesse dato tutto nel rapporto e lei lo avesse lasciato comunque. Ora, vuole solo qualcuno da amare perché gli manca il modo in cui si sentiva con la sua ex.
Chi è Lewis Capaldi, il nuovo fenomeno del pop scozzese (ed erede di Ed Sheeran?)
Someone you loved di Lewis Capaldi sta scalando piano piano tutte le classifiche europee: ecco chi è l'interprete scozzese, che a breve suonerà in Italia.
Il video musicale, con protagonista l'ex star di Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi, lo ritrae vedovo. È contento; tuttavia, quando incontra una giovane madre e la sua famiglia, a cui sua moglie ha donato un cuore, riesce ad ascoltare di nuovo il suo battito cardiaco.
"Someone You Loved" è arrivato al primo posto della classifica dei singoli più venduti in Inghilterra. In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire, testo e traduzione.
Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
[Chorus2]
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Verse 2]
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
[Chorus2]
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Bridge4]
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around
[Chorus2]
For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
[Outro6]
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno che mi salvi
Tutto questo o il niente di ciò mi ha fatto impazzire
Ho bisogno di qualcuno per guarire
Qualcuno da conoscere
Qualcuno da avere
Qualcuno da tenere
È facile da dire
Ma non è mai lo stesso
Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui hai intorpidito tutto il dolore
Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno a cui rivolgermi
Questo modo di amare tutto o niente mi ha fatto dormire senza di te
Ora, ho bisogno di qualcuno da conoscere
Qualcuno da guarire
Qualcuno da avere
Solo per sapere come ci si sente
È facile da dire ma non è mai lo stesso
Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui mi hai aiutato a fuggire
Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
E tendo a chiudere gli occhi quando a volte fa male
Cado tra le tue braccia
Sarò al sicuro nel tuo suono finché non tornerò indietro
Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi