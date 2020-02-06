Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Di

Lewis Capaldi, testo Someone you loved: ecco di cosa parla la canzone.

Lewis Capaldi ha scritto Someone you loved per una sua ex fidanzata che gli mancava. Prova come se lui avesse dato tutto nel rapporto e lei lo avesse lasciato comunque. Ora, vuole solo qualcuno da amare perché gli manca il modo in cui si sentiva con la sua ex.

Il video musicale, con protagonista l'ex star di Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi, lo ritrae vedovo. È contento; tuttavia, quando incontra una giovane madre e la sua famiglia, a cui sua moglie ha donato un cuore, riesce ad ascoltare di nuovo il suo battito cardiaco.

"Someone You Loved" è arrivato al primo posto della classifica dei singoli più venduti in Inghilterra. In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire, testo e traduzione.

Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved, Lyrics

[Verse 1]
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

[Chorus2]
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Verse 2]
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

[Chorus2]
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Bridge4]
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

[Chorus2]
For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

[Outro6]
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved, Lyrics

Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno che mi salvi
Tutto questo o il niente di ciò mi ha fatto impazzire
Ho bisogno di qualcuno per guarire
Qualcuno da conoscere
Qualcuno da avere
Qualcuno da tenere
È facile da dire
Ma non è mai lo stesso
Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui hai intorpidito tutto il dolore

Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

Sto andando giù e questa volta temo che non ci sia nessuno a cui rivolgermi
Questo modo di amare tutto o niente mi ha fatto dormire senza di te
Ora, ho bisogno di qualcuno da conoscere
Qualcuno da guarire
Qualcuno da avere
Solo per sapere come ci si sente
È facile da dire ma non è mai lo stesso
Credo che mi sia piaciuto il modo in cui mi hai aiutato a fuggire

Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

E tendo a chiudere gli occhi quando a volte fa male
Cado tra le tue braccia
Sarò al sicuro nel tuo suono finché non tornerò indietro

Ora il giorno sanguina
Nella notte
E tu non sei qui
Per farmi superare tutto
Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

Abbasso la guardia
E poi hai tirato il tappeto
Mi stavo abituando a essere qualcuno che amavi

Notizie dalla rete

  1. Soundsblog
  2. Novità discografiche
  3. Lewis Capaldi, Someone you loved: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale
  • shares
  • Mail

I Magazines di Blogo

02blog06blogartsblogbenessereblogautoblogbebeblogbooksblogcalcioblogcineblogclickblogcomicsblogdeluxeblogdesignerblogdownloadblogecoblogfashionbloggadgetbloggamesbloggossipbloggustobloghappyblogmelablogmobileblogmotoblogmotorsportblogoutdoorblogpinkblogqueerblogsoldiblogsoundsblogtoysblogtravelblogtvblogcrimeblogpolisblogpetsblog

SCELTI PER VOI

Categorie
Vedi tutte | Archivio