You Missed è la risposta diretta di Tom MacDonald alla reazione del pubblico al tentato omicidio dell’ex presidente e candidato alla presidenza, Donald Trump, avvenuto il 13 luglio 2024. Il brano è arrivato in vetta alla classifica iTunes americana, dividendo il pubblico e la critica tra chi ha apprezzato il senso della canzone e chi, invece, lo ha condannato.

Ecco il testo in inglese di “You Missed” di Tom MacDonald.

They burnin’ the country down with their progressiveness

It started with changing what gender is

Then graduated to you’re racist if you think that your life matters

And your skin don’t have melanin

They don’t want peace, they want skeletons

They want men to pretend that they’re feminine

They don’t want an election, they got so offended

By freedom that they just tried killin’ the president

I used to think that thе woke were misguidеd

But now I can see that they’re evil

Twitter is angry that Trump isn’t dead

You know who got shot? Innocent people

Thought y’all were tolerant? Thought we were equals?

I thought you valued how everyone feels?

Then why are y’all celebrating an attempted assassination

Like you’re part of Antifa?

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence, you wish he was dying

Bitch, you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane, bitch, you missed

There’s no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate, bitch, you missed

Told us trust the science but it never made sense to me

Why would we put all our trust in the enemy?

Millions of people are hooked on amphetamines

They’re making billions on untested remedies

Borders are open to people with felonies

Biden can’t stop ‘em, he don’t have the energy

Y’all wanna kill the man trying to fight for a better tomorrow

By making him Kennedy?

I tried to give y’all a chance

Like, “Maybe the left isn’t nuts”, I was wrong

‘Cause y’all are exactly as crazy as every conservative person

I know said you were all along

Wanna protest? Go hard

Wanna burn flags? Go off

But y’all are so triggered that you’re pulling triggers at presidents

Y’all the terrorists when you’re armed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence, you wish he was dying

Bitch, you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane

Bitch, you missed

There’s no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate, bitch, you missed