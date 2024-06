Wake Up è una canzone che fa parte dell’album degli Imagine Dragons, Loom, disponibile da venerdì 28 giugno 2024. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere significato, traduzione e testo della canzone.

Clicca qui per vedere il lyric video della canzone.

Everybody’s coming for you, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Wheels up when I’m off the ground

I’m nowhere but I’m all around

I’m spinning, watch me now

I’m spinning

Big man with a wall between us

Big man gonna break the pieces

Spinning, can’t believe it

Spinning

Uh, turn around, turn it up

Talk a bit, zip it up

Lock you in, and close it up

Everybody’s coming for you, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Bodies dropping everywhere, I’m waist up

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Some days I’m a chameleon

Switch it up when I crawl the ceiling

Flip it upside down, I’m wheeling (Dealin’)

Every single one of you is coming to my mind

Bring them all together, can you stack them in a line?

Jealousy is gonna be your failure, not mine

Winnin’

Uh, turn around, turn it up

Talk a bit, zip it up

Lock you in, and close it up (Uh, uh, uh, oh)

Everybody’s coming for you, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Bodies dropping everywhere, I’m waist up (Waist up)

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Got a case of the take or leave it

Give an inch and I’m bound to seize it

Take a chainsaw out and feed it

Come alive when you don’t believe it

Write me off and I’d love to read it

Spit your words and I’ll watch you eat it

Diggin’ (Oh)

Oh, everybody’s coming for you, wake up! (Wake up!)

Everybody’s coming, wake up! (Wake up, wake up)

Bodies dropping everywhere, I’m waist up (Waist up!)

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

Everybody’s coming, wake up!

What are you to do?

When they come for you

Winners hate to lose