Jung Kook, Standing next to you: significato e testo della canzone, ascolta il brano, leggi la traduzione in italiano e guarda il video
Standing Next to You è una canzone del cantante sudcoreano Jung Kook. È stato pubblicato il 3 novembre 2023, come terzo singolo dal suo album di debutto in studio Golden. Ha raggiunto la top ten in Lituania, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Lettonia, Giappone, Malesia, Perù, Filippine, Singapore, Taiwan e Stati Uniti. Nel Regno Unito è diventata la quarta entrata consecutiva nella top ten di Jungkook nella UK Singles Chart. In America è arrivato al quinto gradino della chart Billboard.
Standing next to you, Significato, Ascolta la canzone
Il brano racconta un profondo legame narrato nel testo della canzone verso una persona che resta accanto a noi, costantemente. C’è il quadro di una relazione intima e di una profonda ammirazione.
Jung Kook, Standing next to you, Testo della canzone
Standing next to you
Play me slow
Push up on this funk and give me miracles
(Let ya body know)
Make it known
How we left and right is something we control
(You already know)
You know that, all night long we rock to this
Screaming, I testify this lovin’
All night long we flock to this
Screaming, I testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us
We’ll survive the test of time
I promise I’ll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you, oh
You know it’s deeper than the rain
It’s deeper than the pain
When it’s deep like DNA
Something they can’t take away, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-take off
Standing next to you
Standing next to you (You)
Standing next to you
Afterglow
Leave ya body golden like the sun and the moon
(You already know)
You know that, all night long, we rock to this (Oh)
Screaming, I testify this lovin’
All night long, we flock to this (All night long)
Screaming, I testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us
We’ll survive the test of time
I swear that I’ll be right here
Standing next to you (Next to you)
Standing in the fire next to you, oh (Next to you)
You know it’s deeper than the rain
It’s deeper than the pain
When it’s deep like DNA
Something they can’t take away, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-take off
Standing next to you
(Standing next to you)
Standing next to you
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Standing next to you, oh
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Hey
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Standing next to you
(Standing next to you)
Ooh
Woo
Standing next to you
Jung Kook, Standing next to you, Traduzione della canzone
Stando accanto a te
Fammi piano
Spingi su questo funk e dammi miracoli
(Fallo sapere al tuo corpo)
Fatelo sapere
Il modo in cui andiamo a destra e a sinistra è qualcosa che controlliamo
(Lo sai già)
Lo sai, tutta la notte ci divertiamo con questo
Urlando, testimonio questo amore
Per tutta la notte ci accalchiamo su questo
Urlando, lo testimonio
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Non possono negare il nostro amore
Non possono dividerci
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Prometto che sarò proprio qui
Stando accanto a te
In piedi nel fuoco accanto a te, oh
Sai che è più profondo della pioggia
È più profondo del dolore
Quando è profondo come il DNA
Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-togliere
Stando accanto a te
Stando accanto a te (tu)
Stando accanto a te
Riverbero
Lascia il tuo corpo dorato come il sole e la luna
(Lo sai già)
Lo sai che tutta la notte ci divertiamo con questo (Oh)
Urlando, testimonio questo amore
Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo in questo (tutta la notte)
Urlando, lo testimonio
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Non possono negare il nostro amore
Non possono dividerci
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Giuro che sarò proprio qui
Stando accanto a te (accanto a te)
In piedi nel fuoco accanto a te, oh (accanto a te)
Sai che è più profondo della pioggia
È più profondo del dolore
Quando è profondo come il DNA
Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-togliere
Stando accanto a te
(In piedi accanto a te)
Stando accanto a te
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
Stando accanto a te, oh
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
EHI
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
Stando accanto a te
(In piedi accanto a te)
Ooh
Stando accanto a te