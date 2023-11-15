Jung Kook, Standing next to you: significato e testo della canzone, ascolta il brano, leggi la traduzione in italiano e guarda il video

Standing Next to You è una canzone del cantante sudcoreano Jung Kook. È stato pubblicato il 3 novembre 2023, come terzo singolo dal suo album di debutto in studio Golden. Ha raggiunto la top ten in Lituania, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Lettonia, Giappone, Malesia, Perù, Filippine, Singapore, Taiwan e Stati Uniti. Nel Regno Unito è diventata la quarta entrata consecutiva nella top ten di Jungkook nella UK Singles Chart. In America è arrivato al quinto gradino della chart Billboard.

Standing next to you, Significato, Ascolta la canzone

Il brano racconta un profondo legame narrato nel testo della canzone verso una persona che resta accanto a noi, costantemente. C’è il quadro di una relazione intima e di una profonda ammirazione.

Jung Kook, Standing next to you, Testo della canzone

Standing next to you

Play me slow

Push up on this funk and give me miracles

(Let ya body know)

Make it known

How we left and right is something we control

(You already know)

You know that, all night long we rock to this

Screaming, I testify this lovin’

All night long we flock to this

Screaming, I testify that

We’ll survive the test of time

They can’t deny our love

They can’t divide us

We’ll survive the test of time

I promise I’ll be right here

Standing next to you

Standing in the fire next to you, oh

You know it’s deeper than the rain

It’s deeper than the pain

When it’s deep like DNA

Something they can’t take away, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-take off

Standing next to you

Standing next to you (You)

Standing next to you

Afterglow

Leave ya body golden like the sun and the moon

(You already know)

You know that, all night long, we rock to this (Oh)

Screaming, I testify this lovin’

All night long, we flock to this (All night long)

Screaming, I testify that

We’ll survive the test of time

They can’t deny our love

They can’t divide us

We’ll survive the test of time

I swear that I’ll be right here

Standing next to you (Next to you)

Standing in the fire next to you, oh (Next to you)

You know it’s deeper than the rain

It’s deeper than the pain

When it’s deep like DNA

Something they can’t take away, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-take off

Standing next to you

(Standing next to you)

Standing next to you

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Standing next to you, oh

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Hey

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Standing next to you

(Standing next to you)

Ooh

Woo

Standing next to you

Jung Kook, Standing next to you, Traduzione della canzone

Stando accanto a te

Fammi piano

Spingi su questo funk e dammi miracoli

(Fallo sapere al tuo corpo)

Fatelo sapere

Il modo in cui andiamo a destra e a sinistra è qualcosa che controlliamo

(Lo sai già)

Lo sai, tutta la notte ci divertiamo con questo

Urlando, testimonio questo amore

Per tutta la notte ci accalchiamo su questo

Urlando, lo testimonio

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Non possono negare il nostro amore

Non possono dividerci

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Prometto che sarò proprio qui

Stando accanto a te

In piedi nel fuoco accanto a te, oh

Sai che è più profondo della pioggia

È più profondo del dolore

Quando è profondo come il DNA

Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

Stando accanto a te

Stando accanto a te (tu)

Stando accanto a te

Riverbero

Lascia il tuo corpo dorato come il sole e la luna

(Lo sai già)

Lo sai che tutta la notte ci divertiamo con questo (Oh)

Urlando, testimonio questo amore

Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo in questo (tutta la notte)

Urlando, lo testimonio

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Non possono negare il nostro amore

Non possono dividerci

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Giuro che sarò proprio qui

Stando accanto a te (accanto a te)

In piedi nel fuoco accanto a te, oh (accanto a te)

Sai che è più profondo della pioggia

È più profondo del dolore

Quando è profondo come il DNA

Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

Stando accanto a te

(In piedi accanto a te)

Stando accanto a te

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

Stando accanto a te, oh

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

EHI

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

Stando accanto a te

(In piedi accanto a te)

Ooh

Stando accanto a te

​