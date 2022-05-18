The Platinum Collection, la raccolta definitiva dei Queen in vinile colorato

La leggendaria raccolta definitiva dei Queen, The Platinum Collection, arriva per la prima volta in vinile con 6 dischi colorati. Tutti i dettagli.

di Redazione Blogo

Avete mai conosciuto qualcuno che non amasse alla follia i Queen e il suo storico leader Freddie Mercury? Probabilmente no. I Queen hanno fatto la storia della musica e con la riscoperta del vinile, negli ultimi anni, in una collezione che si rispetti non può mancare la leggendaria raccolta definitiva dei Queen, The Platinum Collection.

Certificata 8 volte Disco di Platino dall’organizzazione dell’industria musicale britannica, The Platinum Collection è disponibile per la prima volta in vinile. Un autentico gioiello che contiene 6 LP in vinile colorato e tutta la gloriosa eredità musicale di Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor e John Deacon.

A completare questa edizione da collezione c’è anche un esclusivo booklet fotografico.

The Platinum Collection dei Queen in vinile: la tracklist completa

queen platinum collection vinile

L’edizione in vinile della Platinum Collection dei Queen include alcuni dei pezzi rock più amati di sempre, tra cui Bohemian Rhapsody e We Are The Champions, tracce leggendarie come We Will Rock You, Fat Bottomed Girls, Another One Bites The Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love e Somebody To Love.

Ecco la tracklist completa di questa edizione:

LP 1:

  • Bohemian Rhapsody (Remastered 2011)
  • Another One Bites The Dust (Remastered 2011)
  • Killer Queen (Remastered 2011)
  • Fat Bottomed Girls (Remastered 2011)
  • Bicycle Race (Remastered 2011)
  • You’re My Best Friend (Remastered 2011)
  • Don’t Stop Me Now (Remastered 2011)
  • Save Me (Remastered 2011)

LP 2:

  • Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Remastered 2011)
  • Somebody To Love (Remastered 2011)
  • Now I’m Here (Remastered 2011)
  • Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy (Remastered 2011)
  • Play The Game (Remastered 2011)
  • Flash (Remastered 2011)
  • Seven Seas Of Rhye (Remastered 2011)
  • We Will Rock You (Remastered 2011)
  • We Are The Champions (Remastered 2011)

LP 3:

  • A Kind Of Magic (Remastered 2011)
  • Under Pressure (Remastered 2011)
  • Radio Ga Ga (Remastered 2011)
  • I Want It All (Remastered 2011)
  • I Want To Break Free (Remastered 2011)
  • Innuendo (Remastered 2011)
  • It’s A Hard Life (Remastered 2011)
  • Breakthru (Remastered 2011)
  • Who Wants To Live Forever (Remastered 2011)

Queen Platinum Collection

LP 4:

  • Headlong (Remastered 2011)
  • The Miracle (Remastered 2011)
  • I’m Going Slightly Mad (Remastered 2011)
  • The Invisible Man (Remastered 2011)
  • Hammer To Fall (Remastered 2011)
  • Friends Will Be Friends (Remastered 2011)
  • The Show Must Go On (Remastered 2011)
  • One Vision (Remastered 2011)

LP 5:

  • The Show Must Go On (Live From Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris / 1997)
  • Under Pressure (Rah Mix / Remastered 2011)
  • Barcelona (Single Version – 2011 Remaster) – Freddie Mercury
  • Too Much Love Will Kill You (Remastered 2011)
  • Somebody To Love (Live At The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley / 1992)
  • You Don’t Fool Me (Remastered 2011)
  • Heaven For Everyone (Remastered 2011 / Single Version)
  • Las Palabras De Amor (The Words Of Love) (Remastered 2011)

LP 6:

  • Driven By You (2011 Remaster) – Brian May
  • Living On My Own (2011 Remaster) – Freddie Mercury
  • Let Me Live (Remastered 2011)
  • The Great Pretender (Remastered 2011) – Freddie Mercury
  • Princes Of The Universe (Remastered 2011)
  • Another One Bites The Dust (Remix / Remastered 2011)
  • No One But You (Only The Good Die Young) (Remastered 2011)
  • These Are The Days Of Our Lives (2011 Remaster)
  • Thank God It’s Christmas (2011 Remaster)

