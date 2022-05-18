The Platinum Collection, la raccolta definitiva dei Queen in vinile colorato
La leggendaria raccolta definitiva dei Queen, The Platinum Collection, arriva per la prima volta in vinile con 6 dischi colorati. Tutti i dettagli.
Avete mai conosciuto qualcuno che non amasse alla follia i Queen e il suo storico leader Freddie Mercury? Probabilmente no. I Queen hanno fatto la storia della musica e con la riscoperta del vinile, negli ultimi anni, in una collezione che si rispetti non può mancare la leggendaria raccolta definitiva dei Queen, The Platinum Collection.
Certificata 8 volte Disco di Platino dall’organizzazione dell’industria musicale britannica, The Platinum Collection è disponibile per la prima volta in vinile. Un autentico gioiello che contiene 6 LP in vinile colorato e tutta la gloriosa eredità musicale di Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor e John Deacon.
A completare questa edizione da collezione c’è anche un esclusivo booklet fotografico.
The Platinum Collection dei Queen in vinile: la tracklist completa
L’edizione in vinile della Platinum Collection dei Queen include alcuni dei pezzi rock più amati di sempre, tra cui Bohemian Rhapsody e We Are The Champions, tracce leggendarie come We Will Rock You, Fat Bottomed Girls, Another One Bites The Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love e Somebody To Love.
Ecco la tracklist completa di questa edizione:
LP 1:
- Bohemian Rhapsody (Remastered 2011)
- Another One Bites The Dust (Remastered 2011)
- Killer Queen (Remastered 2011)
- Fat Bottomed Girls (Remastered 2011)
- Bicycle Race (Remastered 2011)
- You’re My Best Friend (Remastered 2011)
- Don’t Stop Me Now (Remastered 2011)
- Save Me (Remastered 2011)
LP 2:
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Remastered 2011)
- Somebody To Love (Remastered 2011)
- Now I’m Here (Remastered 2011)
- Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy (Remastered 2011)
- Play The Game (Remastered 2011)
- Flash (Remastered 2011)
- Seven Seas Of Rhye (Remastered 2011)
- We Will Rock You (Remastered 2011)
- We Are The Champions (Remastered 2011)
LP 3:
- A Kind Of Magic (Remastered 2011)
- Under Pressure (Remastered 2011)
- Radio Ga Ga (Remastered 2011)
- I Want It All (Remastered 2011)
- I Want To Break Free (Remastered 2011)
- Innuendo (Remastered 2011)
- It’s A Hard Life (Remastered 2011)
- Breakthru (Remastered 2011)
- Who Wants To Live Forever (Remastered 2011)
LP 4:
- Headlong (Remastered 2011)
- The Miracle (Remastered 2011)
- I’m Going Slightly Mad (Remastered 2011)
- The Invisible Man (Remastered 2011)
- Hammer To Fall (Remastered 2011)
- Friends Will Be Friends (Remastered 2011)
- The Show Must Go On (Remastered 2011)
- One Vision (Remastered 2011)
LP 5:
- The Show Must Go On (Live From Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris / 1997)
- Under Pressure (Rah Mix / Remastered 2011)
- Barcelona (Single Version – 2011 Remaster) – Freddie Mercury
- Too Much Love Will Kill You (Remastered 2011)
- Somebody To Love (Live At The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley / 1992)
- You Don’t Fool Me (Remastered 2011)
- Heaven For Everyone (Remastered 2011 / Single Version)
- Las Palabras De Amor (The Words Of Love) (Remastered 2011)
LP 6:
- Driven By You (2011 Remaster) – Brian May
- Living On My Own (2011 Remaster) – Freddie Mercury
- Let Me Live (Remastered 2011)
- The Great Pretender (Remastered 2011) – Freddie Mercury
- Princes Of The Universe (Remastered 2011)
- Another One Bites The Dust (Remix / Remastered 2011)
- No One But You (Only The Good Die Young) (Remastered 2011)
- These Are The Days Of Our Lives (2011 Remaster)
- Thank God It’s Christmas (2011 Remaster)