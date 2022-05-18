The Platinum Collection, la raccolta definitiva dei Queen in vinile colorato

Avete mai conosciuto qualcuno che non amasse alla follia i Queen e il suo storico leader Freddie Mercury? Probabilmente no. I Queen hanno fatto la storia della musica e con la riscoperta del vinile, negli ultimi anni, in una collezione che si rispetti non può mancare la leggendaria raccolta definitiva dei Queen, The Platinum Collection.

Certificata 8 volte Disco di Platino dall’organizzazione dell’industria musicale britannica, The Platinum Collection è disponibile per la prima volta in vinile. Un autentico gioiello che contiene 6 LP in vinile colorato e tutta la gloriosa eredità musicale di Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor e John Deacon.

A completare questa edizione da collezione c’è anche un esclusivo booklet fotografico.

The Platinum Collection dei Queen in vinile: la tracklist completa

L’edizione in vinile della Platinum Collection dei Queen include alcuni dei pezzi rock più amati di sempre, tra cui Bohemian Rhapsody e We Are The Champions, tracce leggendarie come We Will Rock You, Fat Bottomed Girls, Another One Bites The Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love e Somebody To Love.

Ecco la tracklist completa di questa edizione:

LP 1:

Bohemian Rhapsody (Remastered 2011)

Another One Bites The Dust (Remastered 2011)

Killer Queen (Remastered 2011)

Fat Bottomed Girls (Remastered 2011)

Bicycle Race (Remastered 2011)

You’re My Best Friend (Remastered 2011)

Don’t Stop Me Now (Remastered 2011)

Save Me (Remastered 2011)

LP 2:

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Remastered 2011)

Somebody To Love (Remastered 2011)

Now I’m Here (Remastered 2011)

Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy (Remastered 2011)

Play The Game (Remastered 2011)

Flash (Remastered 2011)

Seven Seas Of Rhye (Remastered 2011)

We Will Rock You (Remastered 2011)

We Are The Champions (Remastered 2011)

LP 3:

A Kind Of Magic (Remastered 2011)

Under Pressure (Remastered 2011)

Radio Ga Ga (Remastered 2011)

I Want It All (Remastered 2011)

I Want To Break Free (Remastered 2011)

Innuendo (Remastered 2011)

It’s A Hard Life (Remastered 2011)

Breakthru (Remastered 2011)

Who Wants To Live Forever (Remastered 2011)

LP 4:

Headlong (Remastered 2011)

The Miracle (Remastered 2011)

I’m Going Slightly Mad (Remastered 2011)

The Invisible Man (Remastered 2011)

Hammer To Fall (Remastered 2011)

Friends Will Be Friends (Remastered 2011)

The Show Must Go On (Remastered 2011)

One Vision (Remastered 2011)

LP 5:

The Show Must Go On (Live From Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris / 1997)

Under Pressure (Rah Mix / Remastered 2011)

Barcelona (Single Version – 2011 Remaster) – Freddie Mercury

Too Much Love Will Kill You (Remastered 2011)

Somebody To Love (Live At The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley / 1992)

You Don’t Fool Me (Remastered 2011)

Heaven For Everyone (Remastered 2011 / Single Version)

Las Palabras De Amor (The Words Of Love) (Remastered 2011)

LP 6: