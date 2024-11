High Road è una canzone di Zach Bryan pubblicata l’8 novembre 2024. Alla vigilia dell’uscita di “High Road”, Zach Bryan è andato su Instagram per spiegare l’ispirazione dietro il brano, che sembra essere stato scritto in onore della sua defunta madre, Annette DeAnn, morta nel 2016 e che è stata la musa ispiratrice dei brani preferiti dai fan come “Sweet DeAnn”.

Zach Bryan ha riflettuto:

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “HIGH ROAD” DI ZACH BRYAN SU YOUTUBE.

Adderall and white-lace bras that makes you fall in love

You left your blue jeans in my pickup truck

New York this time of year ain’t good for me

’Cause all my friends lack self-control and empathy

All the boys are crawlin’ in some shithole in the wall again

I missed this place more than I missed my home

Everyone is tellin’ me that I need help or therapy

But all I need is to be left alone

She’s bound to come back and haunt you forever

There’s ghosts in the windows and walls

I’vе waited by the telеphone all fuckin’ night

For someone that ain’t ever gonna call

Remember tellin’ me I was gonna hit the big time

You died, guess you told God it was true

Remember sittin’ on your porch, you talked about your old regrets

In Tulsa while the bad things took your brain

It seems the quiet dreams have gotten much too heavy

But I’m home now and I’ll hold you through the pain

She’s bound to come back and haunt you forever

There’s ghosts in the windows and walls

I’ve waited by the telephone all fuckin’ night

For someone that ain’t ever gonna call

She’s bound to come back and haunt you forever

There’s ghosts in the windows and walls

I’m waitin’ by the telephone all fuckin’ night

Someone that ain’t ever gonna call

Adderall and white-lace bras that’ll makes you fall in love

You left your blue jeans in my pickup truck

New York this time of year ain’t good for me

‘Cause all my friends lack self-control and empathy