Zach Bryan ha condiviso il nuovo brano “Blue Jean Baby” su tutte le piattaforme di streaming dopo la vittoria degli amati Philadelphia Eagles che hanno travolto i Washington Commanders e vinto il campionato NFC.

Il cantante di “Something in the Orange” ha anticipato una clip di “Blue Jean Baby” sulla sua pagina Instagram dopo la vittoria dei playoff degli Eagles. E così ha mantenuto la promessa.

Leggi il testo di Blue Jean Baby di Zach Bryan.

Give me two more hours and I’ll head downstairs

I got a bad hangover and it’s stayin’ here

You were laughin’ in your coveralls

With your bandana tied tight last night

I don’t know if it’s just me

But I find peace in these evenings

There’s a barely lit cigarette burnin’ a hole

In your blue jeans

American girls love goodbyes

And I’ve been gettin’ by on pinin’ for it

I need to rest my eyes

It’s a long way home and it’s four in the mornin’

It’s a long way home and it’s four in the mornin’

There’s a part of the night when things quiet down

The air gets thick and I can hear the sound

Of silence, I’ve been on my own

And summer was fine, I’ll see you in New Year’s Eve

Come back to bed ‘fore you up and leave

There’s a barely lit cigarette burnin’ a hole

In your blue jeans

American girls love goodbyes

And I’ve been gettin’ by on pinin’ for it

I need to rest my eyes

It’s a long way home and it’s four in the mornin’

It’s a long way home and it’s four in the mornin’

Give me two more hours and I’ll head downstairs

I got a bad hangover and it’s stayin’ here

You were laughin’ in your coveralls

With your bandana pulled tight last night