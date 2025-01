Blue è una canzone di Yung Kai, diventata sempre più virale negli ultimi giorni, in Italia. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “BLUE” DI YUNG KAI.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Blue” di Yung Kai.

Your morning eyes, I could stare like watching stars

I could walk you by, and I’ll tell without a thought

You’d be mine, would you mind if I took your hand tonight?

Know you’re all that I want this life

I’ll imagine we fell in love

I’ll nap under moonlight skies with you

I think I’ll picture us, you with the waves

The ocean’s colors on your face

I’ll leave my heart with your air

So let me fly with you

Will you be forever with me?

My love will always stay by you

I’ll keep it safe, so don’t you worry a thing, I’ll tell you I love you more

It’s stuck with you forever, so promise you won’t let it go

I’ll trust the universe will always bring me to you

I’ll imagine we fell in love

I’ll nap under moonlight skies with you

I think I’ll picture us, you with the waves

The ocean’s colors on your face

I’ll leave my heart with your air

So let me fly with you

Will you be forever with me?