Gli U2 hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo intitolato “Happiness” da How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, la raccolta di 10 canzoni tratte dalle sessioni di registrazione originali di “How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb”. L’album, acclamato dalla critica e vincitore di 8 Grammy, è stato rimasterizzato e ampliato in occasione del 20° Anniversario dell’uscita e sarà pubblicato in diversi formati in 22 Novembre 2024.

“Happiness” segue le prime due canzoni ad essere rese disponibili da How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb: i singoli “Country Mile” e “Picture Of You (X + W)”.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL LYRIC VIDEO DI “HAPPINESS” DEGLI U2.

Il testo di “Happiness” degli U2.

Love has got a hold on me

Taking all control of me

It’s got the very soul of me

Soul, soul, soul, soul

Want to take you next to me

Don’t want to be your enemy

Don’t think this world was meant to be

No, no, no, no

Happiness is for those who don’t really need it

Stop talking! I’m talking to you

Keep walking! We’ll make it through

It’s hot here! Not even a breeze

Trying to make friends of my enemy

I can’t hear you! There’s an echo on the line

I’m not near you! But you’re on my mind

I’m in the desert! But it won’t be long

I’m here for thе atomic bomb

Teacher I’m going to have to pray

Wе heard the things you have to say

But do we have do what we want today

The boy that’s sitting next to me

Cleverness the enemy

Tell me why there needs to be a 21st Century?

Hold on, hold on, hold on

Happiness is for those who don’t really need it

Stop talking! I’m talking to you

Keep walking! We’ll make it through

It’s hot here! Not even a breeze

Trying to make friends of my enemies

I can’t hear you! There’s an echo on the line

I’m not near you! But you’re on my mind

I’m in the desert! But it won’t be long

We’re here for the atomic bomb

Tonight we can be friends

Let’s get down on our knees

The world won’t have to end

Not tonight

Sugar, please

Please baby please baby please

Please baby please

Pleases baby please baby please

Hold on, hold on, hold on

Happiness is for those who don’t really need it

Stop talking! I’m talking to you

Keep walking! We’ll make it through

It’s hot here! Not even a breeze

Trying to make friends of my enemies

I can’t hear you! There’s an echo on the line

I’m not near you! But you’re on my mind

I’m in the desert! But it won’t be long

We’re here for the atomic bomb