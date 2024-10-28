Sticky, Tyler The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red e Lil Wayne: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato di Sticky Tyler The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red e Lil Wayne, un mix di autocelebrazione e provocazione
Sticky è una canzone di Tyler, The Creator con la collaborazione di GloRilla, Sexyy Red e Lil Wayne. Il brano è tratto dall’album Chromakopia, disponibile da lunedì 28 ottobre 2024.
CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “STICKY” DI TYLER, THE CREATOR FEAT. GLORILLA, SEXYY RED E LIL WAYNE.
Il testo di Sticky
Il testo di Sticky.
Ugh
Poppin’ that shit, get you hit quick fast
Niggas poppin’ off and niggas steppin’ on the gas
Pop that shit like I’m poppin’ some gum
Who the fuck you talkin’ to, ho? I ain’t the one
It’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bro, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
See, I’m a Westside nigga from the Zone (What’s goin’ on, nigga?)
Knock, knock, knock, knock, knockin’ at the door (Knockin’ at the door, oh)
I keep that maintenance on hip ‘cause I keep on my fits
Nigga, give a fuck ‘bout pronouns, I’m that nigga and that bitch
It’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bro, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky
Stick that shit, sticky, sticky, stickies, bitch
Uh, lit-ass bitches, steppers, I need poppin’ shit
Fly as fuck, niggas wrong with they emotion, I be in the cut
Sneaky link, she say that’s her nigga, I don’t give a fuck
These bitches tryna scrap, but I’m knuckin’ if you buckin’, ho
It’s gettin’ sticky (Yup, yеah)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Bitch, where thеy at?)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Bitch)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Yeah)
Just let it be, niggas say I ain’t that guy, they must be smoking ketamine
Always talkin’ ‘bout potential, bitch, I am the better me
Jack of all trades, name a nigga who ahead of me
Must be God instead of me
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky
Yeah, it’s gettin’ sticky (Yo, where they at?)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Lame-ass nigga)
Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky (It’s Sexyy, yeah)
Sexyy in this bitch, Tyler in this bitch, we turnt as fuck (Northside)
Bitches mad, but can’t beat my ass, ho, run it up (Yeah)
I don’t fight for my respect, bitch, I fight for D (You fight for the kids off the streets)
Fah-fah-fah-fah, baby girl, I’m finna rock yo’ shit
[Chorus: ? & Tyler, The Creator]
It’s gettin’ sticky (Fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Nigga, fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Nigga, fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)
It’s gettin’ sticky (Fuck that chick, I’ma—)
It’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch
Sticky situation (Yeah), discombobulation
Caught me red-handed, palms itchin’ like rosacea
Standin’ like ovation on business occupation
Drippin’ condensation, gotta whisper conversations
It’s gettin’ sticky (Tunechi)
It’s gettin’ sticky (It’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch)
It’s gettin’ sticky (CHROMAKOPIA, CHROMAKOPIA)
It’s gettin’ sticky (CHROMA—)
Bring out that mop, grab that mop, I got something, bitch (Mm, I got—)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Mm)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Ro-ro-ro)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Yeah, that dog tooth)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch
Yeah, bitch, I’m outside wit’ it (Mm, uh), tell them niggas I did it
Allergies to bum niggas, I see you, my eye’s itchin’
This shit regular (Hey), regular (Hey), regular (Ho), all that shit be regular
Ahead of ya, I’m better, baby, check the vehicle
LaFerrari (Mhm), niggas sour (Mhm)
I can fit ten-hundred thousand in these trousers (Mhm)
All that pillowtalkin’ stayin’ away from coma (Mhm)
A homewrecker, I’ve been fuckin’ who I wanna
Okay, big dick nigga, big stompin’ through your town
All the bi bitches know the fuck is goin’ down
That’s a bet, skip the sex, ride my face, break my neck, f
Uck now
Who swingin’ like, fuck that aiming bot
Hittin’ everything that’s in my way, fuck what they talkin’ ‘bout
I been gettin’ off like holiday, man, push put some paper out
Fuck, I’m payin’ bank accounts (Uh), Louis V, say my name, we ain’t worth the same amount, boy
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh, sticky)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Yeah, yeah, yeah; oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)
Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch
Sticky, sticky, sticky (Oh no, no, no), stick
Sticky (Sticky)
Sticky, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano di Sticky.
Ugh Spacchi troppo, e finisci col colpo in un lampo
Gente si gasa e schiaccia il pedale dell’acceleratore
Spara le tue cose come se masticassi una gomma
Con chi pensi di parlare, stronza? Non sono quello giusto
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Vedi, sono un ragazzo della Westside, della Zona (Che succede, amico?)
Toc, toc, toc, sto bussando alla porta (Bussando alla porta, oh)
Tengo sempre tutto a posto, perché ho il mio stile
Non m’interessano i pronomi, sono sia quel ragazzo che quella tipa
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso, appiccicoso
Attacca quel casino, appiccicoso, appiccicoso, appiccicoso, stronza
Uh, tipe scatenate, vere combattenti, spaccano tutto
Sono super cool, c’è chi sta male di emozioni, io sto dietro le quinte
Connessione segreta, dice che è il suo ragazzo, ma non me ne importa
Queste tipe vogliono fare a botte, ma se vuoi litigare, ci sono, stronza
Sta diventando scottante (Sì)
Sta diventando scottante (Dove sono?)
Sta diventando scottante (Stronza)
Sta diventando scottante (Sì)
Lascia perdere, dicono che non sono quello giusto, devono essere fuori di testa
Sempre a parlare di potenziale, stronza, io sono già migliorato
Tuttofare, trova qualcuno più avanti di me
Deve essere Dio e non me
Sta diventando scottante
Sta diventando scottante (Yo, dove sono?)
Sta diventando scottante (Perdente)
Sta diventando scottante (È Sexyy, sì)
Sexyy è qui, Tyler è qui, siamo gasatissimi (Northside)
Le tipe sono arrabbiate, ma non possono battermi, forza, alzatevi (Sì)
Non combatto per rispetto, combatto per “D” (Per i ragazzi della strada)
Fah-fah-fah-fah, piccola, sto per rovinarti
Coro:
Sta diventando scottante (Mandala a quel paese, farò sua la tua ragazza)
Sta diventando scottante (Mandala a quel paese, farò sua la tua ragazza)
Sta diventando scottante (Mandala a quel paese, farò sua la tua ragazza)
Sta diventando scottante (Mandala a quel paese, sono…)
Sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Situazione complicata (Sì), tutta una confusione
Mi hanno beccato con le mani nel sacco, le mani prudono come una malattia della pelle
Standing ovation per i miei affari
Condensa che gocciola, conversazioni sottovoce
Sta diventando scottante (Tunechi)
Sta diventando scottante (Sta diventando scottante qui dentro)
Sta diventando scottante (CHROMAKOPIA, CHROMAKOPIA)
Sta diventando scottante (CHROMA—)
Prendi quel mocio, ho qualcosa qui, stronza (Mm, ho…)
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Sì, stronza, sono fuori (Mm, uh), dite loro che l’ho fatto
Allergico ai perdenti, appena li vedo mi prudono gli occhi
È roba normale, normale, normale, tutto questo è normale
Ti ho già superato, amore, controlla il veicolo
LaFerrari (Mhm), gente invidiosa (Mhm)
Posso infilare centomila dollari in questi pantaloni (Mhm)
Questa gente che spettegola starà alla larga dal coma (Mhm)
Rompi-famiglie, ho fatto quello che volevo con chi volevo
Okay, ragazzo con “grande stile”, passa in città a grandi passi
Tutte le ragazze bi sanno bene cosa sta succedendo
Fai una scommessa, salta il sesso, cavalca la mia faccia, rompi il mio collo, ora
Chi colpisce come me, mira a tutto quello che c’è sulla mia strada, chi se ne frega di cosa dicono
Sto spaccando come in vacanza, portate i soldi
Pago il conto in banca (Uh), Louis V, pronuncia il mio nome, non valiamo la stessa cifra, ragazzo
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Meglio prendere un mocio, sta diventando scottante qui dentro
Il significato della canzone Sticky
La canzone è un mix di autocelebrazione e provocazione, con toni aggressivi e orgogliosi. Esprimono una personalità forte e inarrestabile, rivendicando il loro posto nel mondo senza paura di scontri o critiche. La ripetizione di “It’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky” (Sta diventando scottante, appiccicoso) richiama situazioni difficili o intense, descrivendo un clima di tensione crescente.
Nella parte iniziale, l’artista si presenta come una persona che non accetta sfide leggere (“Who the fuck you talkin’ to, ho? I ain’t the one”), pronta a rispondere a chiunque lo provochi. Si dichiara come “a Westside nigga from the Zone,” sottolineando il legame con il suo ambiente e l’appartenenza a una cultura di strada, dove mantenere la reputazione e lo stile è essenziale (“I keep that maintenance on hip ‘cause I keep on my fits“).
Il ritornello “It’s gettin’ sticky” funge da metafora per momenti complicati e intensi. Il brano suggerisce che gli artisti sono preparati ad affrontare le sfide, disposti a combattere per difendere la propria posizione. Ad esempio, Tyler si descrive come “Jack of all trades, name a nigga who ahead of me,” dicendo che, nonostante le opinioni degli altri sul suo “potenziale,” lui ha già raggiunto una versione migliore di sé stesso.
Sexyy Red entra con toni altrettanto provocatori, dicendo che, nonostante la rabbia delle altre persone, non possono sconfiggerla fisicamente o moralmente (“Bitches mad, but can’t beat my ass, ho, run it up“). Questo aspetto combattivo è ribadito anche in frasi come “I don’t fight for my respect, bitch, I fight for D,” indicando come combatte per la sua gente e per chi conta davvero.
Infine, Lil Wayne conclude il pezzo descrivendo situazioni appiccicose con un gioco di parole e metafore (ad esempio, “Drippin’ condensation, gotta whisper conversations”), enfatizzando la tensione e la necessità di riservatezza. La frase “Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch” rafforza il clima di caos e intensità, suggerendo che qualcuno dovrà “pulire” dopo il passaggio degli artisti, lasciando intendere il potere e l’impatto della loro presenza.