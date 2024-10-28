Sticky è una canzone di Tyler, The Creator con la collaborazione di GloRilla, Sexyy Red e Lil Wayne. Il brano è tratto dall’album Chromakopia, disponibile da lunedì 28 ottobre 2024.

Il testo di Sticky.

Ugh

Poppin’ that shit, get you hit quick fast

Niggas poppin’ off and niggas steppin’ on the gas

Pop that shit like I’m poppin’ some gum

Who the fuck you talkin’ to, ho? I ain’t the one

It’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bro, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

See, I’m a Westside nigga from the Zone (What’s goin’ on, nigga?)

Knock, knock, knock, knock, knockin’ at the door (Knockin’ at the door, oh)

I keep that maintenance on hip ‘cause I keep on my fits

Nigga, give a fuck ‘bout pronouns, I’m that nigga and that bitch

It’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bro, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky, sticky, sticky

Stick that shit, sticky, sticky, stickies, bitch

Uh, lit-ass bitches, steppers, I need poppin’ shit

Fly as fuck, niggas wrong with they emotion, I be in the cut

Sneaky link, she say that’s her nigga, I don’t give a fuck

These bitches tryna scrap, but I’m knuckin’ if you buckin’, ho

It’s gettin’ sticky (Yup, yеah)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Bitch, where thеy at?)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Bitch)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Yeah)

Just let it be, niggas say I ain’t that guy, they must be smoking ketamine

Always talkin’ ‘bout potential, bitch, I am the better me

Jack of all trades, name a nigga who ahead of me

Must be God instead of me

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky

Yeah, it’s gettin’ sticky (Yo, where they at?)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Lame-ass nigga)

Bitch, it’s gettin’ sticky (It’s Sexyy, yeah)

Sexyy in this bitch, Tyler in this bitch, we turnt as fuck (Northside)

Bitches mad, but can’t beat my ass, ho, run it up (Yeah)

I don’t fight for my respect, bitch, I fight for D (You fight for the kids off the streets)

Fah-fah-fah-fah, baby girl, I’m finna rock yo’ shit

[Chorus: ? & Tyler, The Creator]

It’s gettin’ sticky (Fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Nigga, fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Nigga, fuck that bitch, I’ll slut yo’ ho)

It’s gettin’ sticky (Fuck that chick, I’ma—)

It’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch

Sticky situation (Yeah), discombobulation

Caught me red-handed, palms itchin’ like rosacea

Standin’ like ovation on business occupation

Drippin’ condensation, gotta whisper conversations

It’s gettin’ sticky (Tunechi)

It’s gettin’ sticky (It’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch)

It’s gettin’ sticky (CHROMAKOPIA, CHROMAKOPIA)

It’s gettin’ sticky (CHROMA—)

Bring out that mop, grab that mop, I got something, bitch (Mm, I got—)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Mm)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Ro-ro-ro)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Yeah, that dog tooth)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch

Yeah, bitch, I’m outside wit’ it (Mm, uh), tell them niggas I did it

Allergies to bum niggas, I see you, my eye’s itchin’

This shit regular (Hey), regular (Hey), regular (Ho), all that shit be regular

Ahead of ya, I’m better, baby, check the vehicle

LaFerrari (Mhm), niggas sour (Mhm)

I can fit ten-hundred thousand in these trousers (Mhm)

All that pillowtalkin’ stayin’ away from coma (Mhm)

A homewrecker, I’ve been fuckin’ who I wanna

Okay, big dick nigga, big stompin’ through your town

All the bi bitches know the fuck is goin’ down

That’s a bet, skip the sex, ride my face, break my neck, f

Uck now

Who swingin’ like, fuck that aiming bot

Hittin’ everything that’s in my way, fuck what they talkin’ ‘bout

I been gettin’ off like holiday, man, push put some paper out

Fuck, I’m payin’ bank accounts (Uh), Louis V, say my name, we ain’t worth the same amount, boy

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh, sticky)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Yeah, yeah, yeah; oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch (Oh)

Better find a mop, it’s gettin’ sticky in this bitch

Sticky, sticky, sticky (Oh no, no, no), stick

Sticky (Sticky)