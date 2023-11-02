“All the Stars” è il singolo principale della colonna sonora di Black Panther inciso da Kendrick Lamar e SZA. Pubblicato il 4 gennaio 2018, il singolo è stato annunciato come parte della soundtrack che sarebbe stata prodotta e curata da Kendrick e Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith:

Black Panther dei Marvel Studios è sorprendente, dal cast al regista. La grandezza di questo film mette in mostra un grande connubio tra arte e cultura. Sono davvero onorato di contribuire con la mia conoscenza nella produzione del suono e nella scrittura di musica insieme alla visione di Ryan e della Marvel.

All the stars, Significato, Ascolta la canzone

“All The Stars” è un brano che parla di resilienza, perseveranza e speranza in mezzo alle difficoltà. Si parla di identità, fama, oppressione sistemica e appropriazione culturale. I versi di Kendrick Lamar affrontano il contrasto tra il suo attuale status di artista di successo e le sue passate esperienze di povertà ed emarginazione.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “ALL THE STARS” DI KENDRICK LAMAR E SZA, INSIEME AL VIDEO UFFICIALE

Kendrick Lamar e SZA, All the stars, Testo della canzone

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for?

Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt)

I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

Tell me what you gon’ do to me

Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me

You can bring a bullet, bring a sword, bring a morgue

But you can’t bring the truth to me

Fuck you and all your expectations

I don’t even want your congratulations

I recognize your false confidence

And calculated promises all in your conversation

I hate people that feel entitled

Look at me crazy ‘cause I didn’t invite you

Oh, you important?

You the moral to the story? You endorsin’?

Mothafucka, I don’t even like you

Corrupt a man’s heart with a gift

That’s how you find out who you dealin’ with

A small percentage who I’m buildin’ with

I want the credit if I’m losin’ or I’m winnin’

On my mama, that’s the realest shit

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for?

Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt)

I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

Skin covered in ego

Get to talkin’ like ya involved, like a rebound

No control, no off switch in the way that you bringin’ me down

It’s a turn on, get it away from me

Know you mean wrong, keep away from me

And it’s all wrong, get it away from me, yeah, yeah

I just cry for no reason

I just pray for no reason

I just thank for the life, for the day

For the hours and another life breathin’

How did it all go to feel good?

You’d leave it all if it feel bad

Better live your life

We been runnin’ out of time

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for? (Oh-oh, ooh)

Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt, haunt, haunt)

I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

Kendrick Lamar e SZA, All the stars, Traduzione della canzone

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto ciò che speravi?

O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Perseguita)

So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Perseguita)

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

Dimmi cosa mi farai

Il confronto non è nulla di nuovo per me

Puoi portare un proiettile, una spada, un obitorio

Ma non puoi raccontarmi la verità

Fancul0 a te e a tutte le tue aspettative

Non voglio nemmeno le tue congratulazioni

Riconosco la tua falsa fiducia

E lw promesse calcolate nella tua conversazione

Odio le persone che si sentono autorizzate

A guardarmi come un matto perché non ti ho invitato

Oh, sei importante?

Sei tu la morale della storia? Sei d’accordo?

Figlio di p*ttana, non mi piaci nemmeno

Corrompi il cuore di un uomo con un dono

E’ così che scopri con chi hai a che fare

Una piccola percentuale con cui sto costruendo

Voglio il merito se sto perdendo o vincendo

Per mia mamma, questa è la merda più vera

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto ciò che speravi?

O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Infestazione)

So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Haunt)

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

Pelle ricoperta di ego

Inizia a parlare come se fossi coinvolto, come un rimbalzo

Nessun controllo, nessun interruttore nel modo in cui mi abbatti

È una svolta, allontanamelo

Sappi che intendi male, stai lontano da me

Ed è tutto sbagliato, allontanati, sì, sì

Piango semplicemente senza motivo

Prego semplicemente senza motivo

Ringrazio solo per la vita, per la giornata

Per le ore e un’altra vita che respira

Com’è andato tutto per stare bene?

Lasceresti tutto se ti sentisse male

Meglio vivere la tua vita

Non abbiamo più tempo a disposizione

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto ciò che speravi? (Oh-oh, ooh)

O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Infesta, infesta, infesta)

So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Haunt)

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine