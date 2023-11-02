Testo, traduzione e significato di All The Stars di Kendrick Lamar e SZA: ascolta la canzone
Kendrick Lamar e SZA, All the stars: il significato e il testo della canzone colonna sonora di Black Panther. Leggi la traduzione
“All the Stars” è il singolo principale della colonna sonora di Black Panther inciso da Kendrick Lamar e SZA. Pubblicato il 4 gennaio 2018, il singolo è stato annunciato come parte della soundtrack che sarebbe stata prodotta e curata da Kendrick e Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith:
Black Panther dei Marvel Studios è sorprendente, dal cast al regista. La grandezza di questo film mette in mostra un grande connubio tra arte e cultura. Sono davvero onorato di contribuire con la mia conoscenza nella produzione del suono e nella scrittura di musica insieme alla visione di Ryan e della Marvel.
“All The Stars” è un brano che parla di resilienza, perseveranza e speranza in mezzo alle difficoltà. Si parla di identità, fama, oppressione sistemica e appropriazione culturale. I versi di Kendrick Lamar affrontano il contrasto tra il suo attuale status di artista di successo e le sue passate esperienze di povertà ed emarginazione.
Love, let’s talk about love
Is it anything and everything you hoped for?
Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt)
I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer
Tell me what you gon’ do to me
Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me
You can bring a bullet, bring a sword, bring a morgue
But you can’t bring the truth to me
Fuck you and all your expectations
I don’t even want your congratulations
I recognize your false confidence
And calculated promises all in your conversation
I hate people that feel entitled
Look at me crazy ‘cause I didn’t invite you
Oh, you important?
You the moral to the story? You endorsin’?
Mothafucka, I don’t even like you
Corrupt a man’s heart with a gift
That’s how you find out who you dealin’ with
A small percentage who I’m buildin’ with
I want the credit if I’m losin’ or I’m winnin’
On my mama, that’s the realest shit
Love, let’s talk about love
Is it anything and everything you hoped for?
Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt)
I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer
Skin covered in ego
Get to talkin’ like ya involved, like a rebound
No control, no off switch in the way that you bringin’ me down
It’s a turn on, get it away from me
Know you mean wrong, keep away from me
And it’s all wrong, get it away from me, yeah, yeah
I just cry for no reason
I just pray for no reason
I just thank for the life, for the day
For the hours and another life breathin’
How did it all go to feel good?
You’d leave it all if it feel bad
Better live your life
We been runnin’ out of time
Love, let’s talk about love
Is it anything and everything you hoped for? (Oh-oh, ooh)
Or do the feeling haunt you? (Haunt, haunt, haunt)
I know the feeling haunt you (Haunt)
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars approach you, all the stars approach you, all the stars approach you
This may be the night that my dreams might let me know
All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer
Amore, parliamo d’amore
È tutto ciò che speravi?
O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Perseguita)
So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Perseguita)
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine
Dimmi cosa mi farai
Il confronto non è nulla di nuovo per me
Puoi portare un proiettile, una spada, un obitorio
Ma non puoi raccontarmi la verità
Fancul0 a te e a tutte le tue aspettative
Non voglio nemmeno le tue congratulazioni
Riconosco la tua falsa fiducia
E lw promesse calcolate nella tua conversazione
Odio le persone che si sentono autorizzate
A guardarmi come un matto perché non ti ho invitato
Oh, sei importante?
Sei tu la morale della storia? Sei d’accordo?
Figlio di p*ttana, non mi piaci nemmeno
Corrompi il cuore di un uomo con un dono
E’ così che scopri con chi hai a che fare
Una piccola percentuale con cui sto costruendo
Voglio il merito se sto perdendo o vincendo
Per mia mamma, questa è la merda più vera
Amore, parliamo d’amore
È tutto ciò che speravi?
O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Infestazione)
So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Haunt)
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine
Pelle ricoperta di ego
Inizia a parlare come se fossi coinvolto, come un rimbalzo
Nessun controllo, nessun interruttore nel modo in cui mi abbatti
È una svolta, allontanamelo
Sappi che intendi male, stai lontano da me
Ed è tutto sbagliato, allontanati, sì, sì
Piango semplicemente senza motivo
Prego semplicemente senza motivo
Ringrazio solo per la vita, per la giornata
Per le ore e un’altra vita che respira
Com’è andato tutto per stare bene?
Lasceresti tutto se ti sentisse male
Meglio vivere la tua vita
Non abbiamo più tempo a disposizione
Amore, parliamo d’amore
È tutto ciò che speravi? (Oh-oh, ooh)
O quella sensazione ti perseguita? (Infesta, infesta, infesta)
So che la sensazione ti perseguita (Haunt)
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te, tutte le stelle si avvicinano a te
Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmelo sapere
Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine