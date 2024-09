È in radio e disponibile in digitale “Higher”, il nuovo singolo di Tom Grennan scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con Justin Tranter – produttore di molti brani di successo di Britney Spears, Linkin Park, Dua Lipa.

Registrato nei leggendari Rak Studios di Londra, “Higher” è un’esplosione di pop con sonorità nuove e mai esplorate prima d’ora dall’artista britannico. Inizia con un riff di pianoforte e racconta di quanto sia fondamentale essere circondati da persone che si amano, dagli amici e dalla famiglia, e che sono molto più importanti di tutte le distrazioni che la vita può presentare. Tom Grennan ha dichiarato:

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL LYRIC VIDEO DI “HIGHER” DI TOM GRENNAN.

Ecco il testo di “Higher” di Tom Grennan.

(Hey)

I heard the music through the walls, I felt the bass, uh

I felt you here before I even saw your face

No, it ain’t the bubbles, it’s your wave

Sugar-coated, triple-glazed

Down there below us, I see Heaven miles away

Ain’t scared of heights, no gravity in outer space

On another level, elevate

How ya fit me, tailor-made

Stimulated when the tempo changing

Oh, I can’t explain it, tell me, what’s this feeling?

It’s taking me higher

Though we can’t get higher

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (Uh)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

It’s taking me higher

Though we can’t get higher (Get much higher)

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (Uh, hey)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

Don’t know where we’re going, but I’m comfortable

Feeling outta body, you can take my soul

Light speed energy, straight G-force

No bland plates when you got hot sauce (That’s facts)

Never had it like that (So bad)

No, I never go back (So fast)

Even if it gon’ crash, I’m gon’ make it last

Stimulated when the tempo changing

Oh, I can’t explain it, tell me, what’s this feeling?

It’s taking me higher (Oh, it’s taking me)

Though we can’t get higher

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (I keep going)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

It’s taking me higher (Woah, it’s taking me higher)

Though we can’t get higher (Get much higher)

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (Uh, hey)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

Skywalking, we elevate

Oh, tonight you might make me fly away

Skywalking, we elevate

Oh, tonight you might make me fly away

Let’s elevate

Tonight you might make me, oh

It’s taking me higher

Though we can’t get higher

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (We keep going)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

It’s taking me higher

Though we can’t get higher (Get much higher)

But we keep

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up (Going up, going up, going up)

Going up, going up, going up, going up, going up

Oh, yeah