This is Halloween è una canzone creata da Danny Elfman per la colonna sonora del film “Nightmare Before Christmas” diretto da Tim Burton e uscito nel 1993. Il brano apre la pellicola e viene interpretata da tutti gli abitanti della città. In Italiano è stata tradotta con “Questo è Halloween”.

Boys and girls of every age

Wouldn’t you like to see something strange?

Come with us and you will see

This, our town of Halloween

This is Halloween, this is Halloween

Pumpkins scream in the dead of night

This is Halloween, everybody make a scene

Trick or treat ‘til the neighbors gonna die of fright

It’s our town, everybody scream

In this town of Halloween

I am the one hiding under your bed

Teeth ground sharp and eyes glowing red

I am the one hiding under your stairs

Fingers like snakes and spiders in my hair

This is Halloween, this is Halloween

Halloween! Halloween! Halloween! Halloween!

In this town, we call home

Everyone, hail to the pumpkin song

In this town, don’t we love it now?

Everybody’s waiting for the next surprise

Round that corner, man hiding in the trash can

Something’s waiting now to pounce, and how you’ll

Scream!

This is Halloween

Red and black

And slimy green

Aren’t you scared?

Well, that’s just fine!

Say it once, say it twice

Take a chance and roll the dice

Ride with the moon in the dead of night

Everybody scream, everybody scream

In our town of Halloween!

I am the clown with the tear-away face

Here in a flash and gone without a trace

I am the “who” when you call, “Who’s there?”

I am the wind blowing through your hair

I am the shadow on the moon at night

Filling your dreams to the brim with fright

This is Halloween, this is Halloween

Halloween! Halloween! Halloween! Halloween!

Halloween! Halloween!

Tender lumplings everywhere

Life’s no fun without a good scare

That’s our job, but we’re not mean

In our town of Halloween

In this town

Don’t we love it now?

Everyone’s waiting for the next surprise

Skeleton Jack might catch you in the back

And scream like a banshee

Make you jump out of your skin

This is Halloween, everybody scream

Won’t ya please make way for a very special guy?

Our man Jack is king of the pumpkin patch

Everyone, hail to the Pumpkin King now!

This is Halloween, this is Halloween

Halloween! Halloween! Halloween! Halloween!

In this town we call home

Everyone, hail to the pumpkin song

La-la-la, la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, Halloween! Halloween!)

La-la, la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, Halloween! Halloween!)

La-la, la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, Halloween! Halloween!)

La-la-la, wee! (La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la)