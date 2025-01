Open Hearts di The Weeknd è un brano tratto dall’album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” disponibile dal 31 gennaio 2025. Prodotto da Max Martin & Oscar Holter, a seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

I can hear the wind blow, even through the window

I can hear the whisper, even with my ears closed

All the silver and gold only made my skin cold

I told myself I would never get old, then you pulled me in close

Oh, oh, oh

Falling, angels call my name

But the things you say

Keeps me alive again

Where do I start

When I open my heart?

It’s never easy falling in love again

Cover my scars

When I open my arms

It’s never еasy falling in love again

Falling in, falling in love

It’s nevеr easy falling in love again

Falling in, falling in love

Falling in love again

Trapped inside a limbo, watching through a window of my soul

Suffering, I’ve been low, then I seen your halo

Oh, oh, oh

Falling, angels call my name

But the things you say

Keeps me alive for another day

Where do I start

When I open my heart?

It’s never easy falling in love again

Cover my scars (Cover my scars)

When I open my arms (Open my arms)

It’s never easy falling in love again (Oh)

Falling in, falling in love

It’s never easy falling in love again

Falling in, falling in love (Oh)

Falling in love again