Yeah

The darkness keeps you shining

Shining, shining, shining

Shining, shining, shining

Ooh, just sign on the dotted line

Line, line, line

Line, line, line (Ooh)

I can’t wait to get there, I know (Oh, know, know, oh, love, love)

I can’t wait to get there, aware, my heart (Oh, love, love)

I wish I could get there to know (Oh, love, love, oh, love, love)

Where my love can grow, oh, oh (Ooh)

Dear summer, we’ve been runnin’ the numbers

We just shy off a billi’, sold my crib to Madonna

Might connect to my fathеr, I don’t know that nigga

Tryna end up my traumas, tryna clean up my closet

‘Causе the media hate it when they can never control us

And my enemies hate it ‘cause I own my soul

I know (I know)

When they think I don’t, I know (I know)

I know (I know)

And they try to fuckin’ kill me, spreadin’ misinformation

Tryna paint me a villain

Guess I did it to myself, man, this business life pimping

Who can tell me the difference?

Dealt with scarier situations, I had nowhere to live in

High school dropout, chillin’ with academics

Now I can finish a sentence

Now I’m articulate, baby

And I annunciate, baby

And I eviscerate my enemies and piss on they grave, yeah

And I swear I’m gon’ do it, I know

I can’t wait to get there, I know

Every time I look into those eyes (I know, know, know, know, know)

All the tears drop down your face (I know, know, know)

I can’t wait to get there, aware, my heart (I get the game, I know)

I wish I could get there to know (You need the right complexion for the right protection, for the right intention, for the, for the, for the)

Where my love can grow (For the, for the right, for the right, ooh)

Every time I look into those eyes

Look into those eyes and all the tears drop down your face (I can’t wait to get there, woah, oh)

Aware, my heart

I wish I could get there to know

Where my love can grow, oh, oh

I can’t wait to get there, I know

I can’t wait to get there