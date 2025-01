Given Up On Me è un brano di The Weeknd tratto dal disco “Hurry Up Tomorrow” disponibile dal 31 gennaio 2025. A seguire potete ascoltare la traccia, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

Love me, love me, love me, say you do

Let me fly away with you

Satisfy this hope

Ayy, ayy, baby

I’ve been lying to your faces, yeah

I’ve been always wasted, it’s too late to save me

Save me (Save me), save me (Save me), save me (Save me)

Oh, save me (Woah)

Fill another cup of forsaken (Baby)

Yeah, ‘til my stomach achin’, bloated in my face, and

Face it (Face it), face it (Face it), face it (Face, yeah)

Just let me go

I’ll always lie to you (To you)

I’m unreliable (For you, babe)

Tell me you care for me

Just give me what I need, eh

Why won’t you let me go?

Why won’t you let me leave?

I’ve given up on me, yeah

I think I’m in too deep

Why won’t you let me go? Oh-oh

Why won’t you let me leave? (Yeah)

I’ve given up on me, yeah

I think I’m in too deep

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

I need you to let go, let go, let go, oh-oh-oh

Why won’t you let me sleep?

Why won’t you let me go?

Why won’t you let me try?

Why won’t you let me die?

I could never leave you alone

I could never leave you alone

I could never leave you alone

Leave you alone—

Leave you alone—

Leave you alone—

Leave you—

It keeps calling me back, the sunshine

I can feel the warmth on my skin for the first time

When I’m far away from you, babe, I’m on fire

My sunshine, my sunshine

I know it’s not good for me, I know it’s not good for me

I know it’s not fair to me, I know

You’re no good for me, baby, my sunshine

It’s not good for me, no, the sunshine

Ooh, Lord

I want your company (Eh)

Ooh, oh, Lord, oh, Lord

Don’t you give up on me

Mercy-cy me

Oh, Lord, my company

Mercy me

Oh-oh, listen