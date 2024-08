Bright Lights, The Killers: traduzione in italiano, testo e significato

Brights Lights è una canzone dei The Killers pubblicata il 9 agosto 2024. Potete ascoltare il brano, prodotto da Shawn Everett & Jonathan Rado, insieme a testi, traduzione e significato del pezzo.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Bright Lights” dei The Killers.

Ecco il testo di “Bright Lights” dei The Killers.

Standing in darkness with empty hands

I still know how to use ‘em, but the miles made other plans

Running out of highway, shorter on time

Feel the dead weight deepen and the devil coming down the line

The dashboard shaking, I steady the wheel

And I make every turn by memory, by feel

Towards a black horizon, an unbroken dawn

Will this endless stretch of desert road get me back where I belong?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Baby, turn the bright lights on

‘Cause I haven’t forgotten wherе it is I’m from

Look out your window for me, here I comе

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Baby, turn the bright lights on

Put me back on the corner to sing my song

I’m a shoo-in tonight, turn the bright lights on

I carried my own weight and then some too

There are things I would change, but it ain’t worth going through

Maybe I’m tapped out or just plain old tired

Tonight the charge is reading low, but I’m still hard-wired

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Baby, turn the bright lights on

‘Cause I haven’t forgotten where it is I’m from

Look out your window for me, here I come

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Baby, turn the bright lights on

Put me back on the corner to sing my song

I’m a shoo-in tonight, turn the bright lights on

Turn the bright lights on

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn, will you turn

Will you turn the bright lights on?

Will you turn, will you turn them on?

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

Tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

You know, I think it’s gonna be alright

Just take me back and let me sing my song

Turn the bright lights on

Turn the bright lights on

Turn the bright lights on