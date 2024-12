Inizialmente nota anche con il titolo “Problems”, questa canzone – Drive – è stata anticipata per la prima volta nella storia Instagram di SZA all’inizio di agosto. È stata poi anticipata una seconda volta con uno snippet più lungo sul suo Instagram con un’immagine allegata dal video musicale di Snooze. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

I been up ‘til up midnight, drivin’ to nowhere

Bumpin’ a slow song, can’t get my head clear

I been up ‘til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin’ that someone’s missin’ me somewhere

Drivin’, just drivin’

Just tryin’, just tryna get my head right

Then I’ll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

And it don’t hit the same when you’re all alone

And the money’s insane, I know

But it don’t fill the void at all

And I promised my mom I’d do better

But they keep trying me so hard

With all the bullshit and fuck it all

I keep prеtendin’ everyonе’s as good as me

Shit’s so weird I cannot speak

Balled so hard, I think I peaked

All my exes still love me

Call me up, he wanna freak

All my opps lookin’ distressed

How you copy then compete?

Oh, you just mad that your nigga want me

Oh, you just mad that we went ten weeks

Oh, you just mad that your ass ain’t free

Scared to say shit so you fake, ki-ki

Scared to cut a nigga so I left, ski-ski

I ain’t scared of shit so I swing my meat

I ain’t scared of shit so I let mine go

All my shit, ‘cause I can, I know

I been up ‘til up midnight, drivin’ to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin’ a slow song, can’t get my head clear

I been up ‘til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin’ that someone’s missin’ me somewhere

Drivin’, just drivin’ (Just drivin’)

Just tryin’, just tryna get my head right

Then I’ll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

And I can’t lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal

Then I can’t succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope)

And I know that if love is my purpose

I can’t waste energy lookin’ for enemies, I just dub it all

I’m anti-beef, half your bitches be too cheap

Half a milli when I bling, fuck I look like, on my knees?

You really just mad ‘cause I make it look easy

I’m really this bad, you should see it 3D

Boy, yeah, this bag you should spend it on me

All of my time precious, so be

I been up ‘til up midnight, drivin’ to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin’ a slow song, can’t get my head clear

I been up ‘til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin’ that someone’s missin’ me somewhere

Drivin’, just drivin’ (Just drivin’)

Just tryin’, just tryna get my head right

Then I’ll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right