Testo, significato e traduzione di What Just Happened di The kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI, What Just Happened: il significato della canzone, leggi traduzione e testo su Soundsblog, di cosa parla, guarda il video
È uscito venerdì 27 ottobre, in digitale “What Just Happened” dell’hitmaker australiano The Kid LAROI. Il brano anticipa il suo nuovo album “The first time”, in uscita il 10 novembre e già disponibile in pre-save.
The Kid LAROI, What Just Happened, Testo
I don’t know if we just crossed the line
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Two beans, one blunt and a double cup
Then you walked in, I’m in trouble now
I said some things about you and us
I said some things that you shouldn’t trust
Yeah, we both know you don’t give a fuck
Friends with my girl, but you wanna fuck
What’s your excuse? I’ma blame the drugs
I care, I care, I don’t care enough
Stop it, but you won’t, won’t, won’t
Love it, ‘cause you’re cold, cold
And you don’t like bein’ ‘lone, lonеly
You knew what you were doing, you wеre dead wrong
I don’t know if we just crossed the line
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Lost in a dark place
And I called when I was wasted, and what did I say to you?
Uh, all I remember was how the liquor tasted
Then I woke up in my bed tryna retrace it
Tell me, we just talked ‘til it’s late in the mornin’
I got missed calls, if you rang, I ignored it
I told myself that I did what I was supposed to
‘Cause it’ll only be you that knows the whole truth
Stop it, but you won’t, won’t, won’t
Love it, ‘cause you’re cold, cold
And you don’t like bein’ ‘lone, lonely
You knew what you were doing, you were dead wrong
I don’t know if we just crossed the line
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened
The Kid LAROI, What Just Happened, Traduzione
Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Due fagioli, uno smussato e una doppia tazza
Poi sei entrato tu e adesso sono nei guai
Ho detto alcune cose su di te e noi
Ho detto alcune cose di cui non dovresti fidarti
Sì, sappiamo entrambi che non te ne frega un cazz0
Amici con la mia ragazza, ma tu vuoi scopare
Quale è la tua scusa? Darò la colpa ai farmaci
Mi interessa, mi interessa, non mi interessa abbastanza
Smettila, ma non lo farai, non lo farai, non lo farai
Lo adoro, perché hai freddo, freddo
E non ti piace essere solo, solo
Sapevi cosa stavi facendo, ti sbagliavi di grosso
Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Perso in un luogo oscuro
E ho chiamato quando ero ubriaco, e cosa ti ho detto?
Uh, ricordo solo il sapore del liquore
Poi mi sono svegliato nel mio letto cercando di ripercorrerlo
Dimmi, abbiamo parlato fino a tarda mattinata
Ho ricevuto chiamate perse, se hai chiamato, l’ho ignorato
Mi sono detto che avrei fatto quello che dovevo
Perché solo tu saprai tutta la verità
Smettila, ma non lo farai, non lo farai, non lo farai
Lo adoro, perché hai freddo, freddo
E non ti piace essere solo, solo
Sapevi cosa stavi facendo, ti sbagliavi di grosso
Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo
What Just Happened, Video
È online anche il videoclip ufficiale, diretto da Ramez Silyan, un viaggio psichedelico in cui il protagonista è LAROI insieme a un gruppo di amici. Un assaggio dell’imminente comeback che mostra la versatilità dell’artista. Potete cliccare qui per vederlo.
What Just Happened, Significato
“What Just Happened” parla delle difficoltà relazionali di The Kid LAROI, illustrando come l’amore sia spesso più difficile di quanto normalmente rappresentato e raccontato. Attraverso le sue sventure d’amore, inizia a possedere una maggiore comprensione delle difficoltà di comunicazione e di quante volte il partner finga le sue vere intenzioni, dandoti una falsa visione dei suoi desideri più intimi.