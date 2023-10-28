Testo, significato e traduzione di What Just Happened di The kid LAROI

È uscito venerdì 27 ottobre, in digitale “What Just Happened” dell’hitmaker australiano The Kid LAROI. Il brano anticipa il suo nuovo album “The first time”, in uscita il 10 novembre e già disponibile in pre-save.

The Kid LAROI, What Just Happened, Testo

I don’t know if we just crossed the line

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Everything I said last night was lies

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Two beans, one blunt and a double cup

Then you walked in, I’m in trouble now

I said some things about you and us

I said some things that you shouldn’t trust

Yeah, we both know you don’t give a fuck

Friends with my girl, but you wanna fuck

What’s your excuse? I’ma blame the drugs

I care, I care, I don’t care enough

Stop it, but you won’t, won’t, won’t

Love it, ‘cause you’re cold, cold

And you don’t like bein’ ‘lone, lonеly

You knew what you were doing, you wеre dead wrong

I don’t know if we just crossed the line

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Everything I said last night was lies

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Lost in a dark place

And I called when I was wasted, and what did I say to you?

Uh, all I remember was how the liquor tasted

Then I woke up in my bed tryna retrace it

Tell me, we just talked ‘til it’s late in the mornin’

I got missed calls, if you rang, I ignored it

I told myself that I did what I was supposed to

‘Cause it’ll only be you that knows the whole truth

Stop it, but you won’t, won’t, won’t

Love it, ‘cause you’re cold, cold

And you don’t like bein’ ‘lone, lonely

You knew what you were doing, you were dead wrong

I don’t know if we just crossed the line

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Everything I said last night was lies

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened

The Kid LAROI, What Just Happened, Traduzione

Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Due fagioli, uno smussato e una doppia tazza

Poi sei entrato tu e adesso sono nei guai

Ho detto alcune cose su di te e noi

Ho detto alcune cose di cui non dovresti fidarti

Sì, sappiamo entrambi che non te ne frega un cazz0

Amici con la mia ragazza, ma tu vuoi scopare

Quale è la tua scusa? Darò la colpa ai farmaci

Mi interessa, mi interessa, non mi interessa abbastanza

Smettila, ma non lo farai, non lo farai, non lo farai

Lo adoro, perché hai freddo, freddo

E non ti piace essere solo, solo

Sapevi cosa stavi facendo, ti sbagliavi di grosso

Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Perso in un luogo oscuro

E ho chiamato quando ero ubriaco, e cosa ti ho detto?

Uh, ricordo solo il sapore del liquore

Poi mi sono svegliato nel mio letto cercando di ripercorrerlo

Dimmi, abbiamo parlato fino a tarda mattinata

Ho ricevuto chiamate perse, se hai chiamato, l’ho ignorato

Mi sono detto che avrei fatto quello che dovevo

Perché solo tu saprai tutta la verità

Smettila, ma non lo farai, non lo farai, non lo farai

Lo adoro, perché hai freddo, freddo

E non ti piace essere solo, solo

Sapevi cosa stavi facendo, ti sbagliavi di grosso

Non so se abbiamo appena oltrepassato il limite

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Tutto quello che ho detto ieri sera erano bugie

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Perché non so nemmeno cosa sia successo

What Just Happened, Video

È online anche il videoclip ufficiale, diretto da Ramez Silyan, un viaggio psichedelico in cui il protagonista è LAROI insieme a un gruppo di amici. Un assaggio dell’imminente comeback che mostra la versatilità dell’artista. Potete cliccare qui per vederlo.

What Just Happened, Significato

“What Just Happened” parla delle difficoltà relazionali di The Kid LAROI, illustrando come l’amore sia spesso più difficile di quanto normalmente rappresentato e raccontato. Attraverso le sue sventure d’amore, inizia a possedere una maggiore comprensione delle difficoltà di comunicazione e di quante volte il partner finga le sue vere intenzioni, dandoti una falsa visione dei suoi desideri più intimi.

What Just Happened, audio