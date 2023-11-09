Testo e significato di Rebel Rebel di David Bowie: ascolta la canzone
David Bowie, Rebel Rebel: significato e testo della canzone, leggi la traduzione in italiano della canzone, ecco di cosa parla
Rebel Rebel di David Bowie è un brano del 1974 che andò bene nella classifica del Regno Unito (#5) ma non in quella americana (#64). Tuttavia, è diventato uno dei pezzi simbolo della sua carriera. Fu il primo brano estratto dall’album “Diamond Dogs”.
Rebel Rebel, Significato, Ascolta la canzone
La canzone affronta apertamente la sessualità incerta di Bowie, aggiungendo al dibattito e al suo fascino.
È considerato il suo ultimo singolo glam estratto da un album che segnala la sua trasformazione nella fase “funk e soul” della sua carriera.
David Bowie, Rebel Rebel, Testo della canzone
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
You’ve got your mother in a whirl
She’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl
Hey, babe, your hair’s alright
Hey, babe, let’s go out tonight
You like me and I like it all
We like dancing and we look divine
You love bands when they’re playing hard
You want more and you want it fast
They put you down, they say I’m wrong
You tacky thing, you put them on
Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Hot tramp, I love you so
Don’t ya?
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
You’ve got your mother in a whirl
‘Cause she’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl
Hey, babe, your hair’s alright
Hey, babe, let’s stay out tonight
You like me and I like it all
We like dancing and we look divine
You love bands when they’re playing hard
You want more and you want it fast
They put you down, they say I’m wrong
You tacky thing, you put them on
Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Hot tramp, I love you so
Don’t ya?
Ooh!
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress
Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess
Rebel Rebel, how could they know?
Hot tramp, I love you so (don’t ya?)
You’ve torn your dress, your face is a mess
You can’t get enough, but enough ain’t the test
You’ve got your transmission and your live wire
You got your cue line and a handful of ludes
You wanna be there when they count up the dudes
And I love your dress
You’re a juvenile success
Because your face is a mess
So how could they know?
I said, how could they know?
So what you wanna know?
Calamity’s child, chi-chi, chi-chi
Where’d you wanna go?
What can I do for you? Looks like I’ve been there too
‘Cause you’ve torn your dress
And your face is a mess
Ooh, your face is a mess
Ooh, ooh, so how could they know?
Ah, ah, how could they know?
Ah, ah
David Bowie, Rebel Rebel, Traduzione della canzone
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Hai messo tua madre nei guai
Non è sicura se sei un maschio o una femmina
Ehi, tesoro, i tuoi capelli stanno bene
Ehi, tesoro, usciamo stasera
Ti piaccio e mi piace tutto
Ci piace ballare e sembriamo divini
Ami le band quando suonano duro
Vuoi di più e lo vuoi velocemente
Ti mettono giù, dicono che ho torto
Sei una cosa di cattivo gusto, mettiteli tu
Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito
Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro
Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?
Vagabondo, ti amo così tanto
Non è vero?
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Hai messo tua madre nei guai
Perché non è sicura se sei un maschio o una femmina
Ehi, tesoro, i tuoi capelli stanno bene
Ehi, tesoro, restiamo fuori stasera
Ti piaccio e mi piace tutto
Ci piace ballare e sembriamo divini
Ami le band quando suonano duro
Vuoi di più e lo vuoi velocemente
Ti mettono giù, dicono che ho torto
Sei una cosa di cattivo gusto, mettiteli tu
Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito
Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro
Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?
Vagabondo, ti amo così tanto
Non è vero?
Oh!
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo
Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito
Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro
Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?
Vagabondo sexy, ti amo così tanto (vero?)
Ti sei strappato il vestito, la tua faccia è un disastro
Non puoi averne abbastanza, ma abbastanza non è il test
Hai la tua trasmissione e il tuo filo sotto tensione
Hai la tua battuta e una manciata di lodi
Vuoi essere lì quando contano i ragazzi
E adoro il tuo vestito
Sei un successo giovanile
Perché la tua faccia è un disastro
Allora come potevano saperlo?
Ho detto, come potevano saperlo?
Allora cosa vuoi sapere?
Il figlio di Calamity, chi-chi, chi-chi
Dove vorresti andare?
Cosa posso fare per lei? Sembra che ci sia stato anch’io
Perché ti sei strappato il vestito
E la tua faccia è un disastro
Ooh, la tua faccia è un disastro
Ooh, ooh, quindi come potevano saperlo?
Ah, ah, come potevano saperlo?
Ah ah