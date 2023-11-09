Rebel Rebel di David Bowie è un brano del 1974 che andò bene nella classifica del Regno Unito (#5) ma non in quella americana (#64). Tuttavia, è diventato uno dei pezzi simbolo della sua carriera. Fu il primo brano estratto dall’album “Diamond Dogs”.

Rebel Rebel, Significato, Ascolta la canzone

La canzone affronta apertamente la sessualità incerta di Bowie, aggiungendo al dibattito e al suo fascino.

È considerato il suo ultimo singolo glam estratto da un album che segnala la sua trasformazione nella fase “funk e soul” della sua carriera.

David Bowie, Rebel Rebel, Testo della canzone

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

You’ve got your mother in a whirl

She’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl

Hey, babe, your hair’s alright

Hey, babe, let’s go out tonight

You like me and I like it all

We like dancing and we look divine

You love bands when they’re playing hard

You want more and you want it fast

They put you down, they say I’m wrong

You tacky thing, you put them on

Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress

Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess

Rebel Rebel, how could they know?

Hot tramp, I love you so

Don’t ya?

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

You’ve got your mother in a whirl

‘Cause she’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl

Hey, babe, your hair’s alright

Hey, babe, let’s stay out tonight

You like me and I like it all

We like dancing and we look divine

You love bands when they’re playing hard

You want more and you want it fast

They put you down, they say I’m wrong

You tacky thing, you put them on

Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress

Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess

Rebel Rebel, how could they know?

Hot tramp, I love you so

Don’t ya?

Ooh!

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Rebel Rebel, you’ve torn your dress

Rebel Rebel, your face is a mess

Rebel Rebel, how could they know?

Hot tramp, I love you so (don’t ya?)

You’ve torn your dress, your face is a mess

You can’t get enough, but enough ain’t the test

You’ve got your transmission and your live wire

You got your cue line and a handful of ludes

You wanna be there when they count up the dudes

And I love your dress

You’re a juvenile success

Because your face is a mess

So how could they know?

I said, how could they know?

So what you wanna know?

Calamity’s child, chi-chi, chi-chi

Where’d you wanna go?

What can I do for you? Looks like I’ve been there too

‘Cause you’ve torn your dress

And your face is a mess

Ooh, your face is a mess

Ooh, ooh, so how could they know?

Ah, ah, how could they know?

Ah, ah

David Bowie, Rebel Rebel, Traduzione della canzone

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Hai messo tua madre nei guai

Non è sicura se sei un maschio o una femmina

Ehi, tesoro, i tuoi capelli stanno bene

Ehi, tesoro, usciamo stasera

Ti piaccio e mi piace tutto

Ci piace ballare e sembriamo divini

Ami le band quando suonano duro

Vuoi di più e lo vuoi velocemente

Ti mettono giù, dicono che ho torto

Sei una cosa di cattivo gusto, mettiteli tu

Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito

Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro

Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?

Vagabondo, ti amo così tanto

Non è vero?

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Hai messo tua madre nei guai

Perché non è sicura se sei un maschio o una femmina

Ehi, tesoro, i tuoi capelli stanno bene

Ehi, tesoro, restiamo fuori stasera

Ti piaccio e mi piace tutto

Ci piace ballare e sembriamo divini

Ami le band quando suonano duro

Vuoi di più e lo vuoi velocemente

Ti mettono giù, dicono che ho torto

Sei una cosa di cattivo gusto, mettiteli tu

Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito

Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro

Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?

Vagabondo, ti amo così tanto

Non è vero?

Oh!

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Doo doo doo-doo doo doo-doo doo

Ribelle, ribelle, ti sei strappato il vestito

Ribelle ribelle, la tua faccia è un disastro

Ribelle ribelle, come potevano saperlo?

Vagabondo sexy, ti amo così tanto (vero?)

Ti sei strappato il vestito, la tua faccia è un disastro

Non puoi averne abbastanza, ma abbastanza non è il test

Hai la tua trasmissione e il tuo filo sotto tensione

Hai la tua battuta e una manciata di lodi

Vuoi essere lì quando contano i ragazzi

E adoro il tuo vestito

Sei un successo giovanile

Perché la tua faccia è un disastro

Allora come potevano saperlo?

Ho detto, come potevano saperlo?

Allora cosa vuoi sapere?

Il figlio di Calamity, chi-chi, chi-chi

Dove vorresti andare?

Cosa posso fare per lei? Sembra che ci sia stato anch’io

Perché ti sei strappato il vestito

E la tua faccia è un disastro

Ooh, la tua faccia è un disastro

Ooh, ooh, quindi come potevano saperlo?

Ah, ah, come potevano saperlo?

Ah ah