Dopo averlo annunciato a sorpresa lo scorso agosto, l’attesissimo album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” di Taylor Swift è finalmente disponibile. Questa è la quarta re-incisione della discografia di Taylor Swift , dopo “Fearless”, “Red” e “Speak Now”, uscito il 7 luglio, l’artista multiplatino ha deciso di regalare ai suoi fan anche 5 nuove canzoni, contenute in “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”: “Slut!” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), da oggi in radio, “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” e “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”.

Is it over now?, Significato

“Is It Over Now”, la traccia finale di 1989 Taylor’s versione, esplora sentimenti di sofferenza e riflessione in un modo riconoscibile: condividendo momenti di solitudine e ricordi di esperienze passate con un ex amore. Si parla di un amore finito con momenti di chiara accusa e di tradimento da parte dell’altro. E resta alto il rispetto per se stessi, con la sicurezza che lui stia cercando -nelle altre donne- la copia di quello che aveva e che ha perso. Proprio lei.

Taylor Swift, Is it over now?, Testo

(Is it? Is it? Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Once the flight had flown (Uh-huh)

With the wilt of the rose (Uh-huh)

I slept all alone (Uh-huh)

You still wouldn’t go

Let’s fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later

I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor

You search in every maiden’s bed for somethin’ greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

“Come here,” I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passеd out, baby

Was it over then? And is it over now?

(Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Whеn you lost control (Uh-huh)

Red blood, white snow (Uh-huh)

Blue dress on a boat (Uh-huh)

Your new girl is my clone

And did you think I didn’t see you?

There were flashin’ lights

At least I had the decency

To keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors ‘bout my hips and thighs

And my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin’

Off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come runnin’

And say the one thing I’ve been wanting, but no

Let’s fast forward to three hundred awkward blind dates later (Oh)

If she’s got blue eyes, I will surmise that you’ll probably date her (Oh, no)

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor (Oh)

You search in every model’s bed for somethin’ greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

“Come here,” I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passed out, baby

Was it over then? And is it over now?

Uh-huh

(Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Uh-huh

(Is it? Is it?)

Think I didn’t see you?

There were flashin’ lights

At least I had the decency

To keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors ‘bout my hips and thighs

And my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin’

Off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come runnin’ (Runnin’)

And say the one thing I’ve been wanting, but no

(Flashin’ lights; Oh, Lord; Oh)

Let’s fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later (Oh)

(Flashin’ lights) I was hoping you’d be there

And say the one thing (Oh, Lord)

I’ve been wanting (Oh, Lord)

But no

Taylor Swift, Is it over now?, Traduzione

(Lo è? Lo è? Lo è? Lo è? Lo è?)

Una volta che il volo è volato (Uh-huh)

Con l’appassimento della rosa (Uh-huh)

Ho dormito tutta sola (Uh-huh)

Ancora non andresti

Andiamo avanti velocemente fino a trecento caffè da asporto più tardi

Vedo il tuo profilo e il tuo sorriso sugli ignari camerieri

Sogni la mia bocca prima che ti chiamasse traditore bugiardo

Cerchi nel letto di ogni fanciulla qualcosa di più grande, tesoro

Era finita quando lei si è sdraiata sul tuo divano?

Era finita lui quando mi ha sbottonato la camicetta?

“Vieni qui”, ti ho sussurrato all’orecchio

Nel tuo sogno mentre svenivi, tesoro

Era finita allora? E adesso è finita?

(È vero? È vero? È vero?)

Quando hai perso il controllo (Uh-huh)

Sangue rosso, neve bianca (Uh-huh)

Vestito blu su una barca (Uh-huh)

La tua nuova ragazza è il mio clone

E pensavi che non ti vedessi?

C’erano luci lampeggianti

Almeno ho avuto la decenza

Di tenere le mie notti lontane dagli sguardi

Solo voci sui miei fianchi e sulle mie cosce

E i miei sospiri sussurrati

Oh, Signore, penso di saltare

Fuori da qualcosa di molto alto

Solo per vederti correre

E dire l’unica cosa che volevo, ma no

Andiamo avanti velocemente fino a trecento imbarazzanti appuntamenti al buio più tardi (Oh)

Se ha gli occhi azzurri, suppongo che probabilmente uscirai con lei (Oh, no)

Sogni la mia bocca prima che ti chiamasse traditore bugiardo (Oh)

Cerchi nel letto di ogni modella qualcosa di più grande, tesoro

Era finita quando si è sdraiata sul tuo divano?

Era finita quando mi ha sbottonato la camicetta?

“Vieni qui”, ti ho sussurrato all’orecchio

Nel tuo sogno mentre svenivi, tesoro

Era finita allora? E adesso è finita?

Uh Huh

(È vero? È vero? È vero?)

Uh Huh

(È vero? È vero?)

Pensi che non ti abbia visto?

C’erano luci lampeggianti

Almeno ho avuto la decenza

Per tenere le mie notti lontane dagli sguardi

Solo voci sui miei fianchi e sulle mie cosce

E i miei sospiri sussurrati

Oh, Signore, penso di saltare

Fuori da qualcosa di molto alto

Solo per vederti venire correndo (correndo)

E dire l’unica cosa che volevo, ma no

(Luci lampeggianti; Oh, Signore; Oh)

Andiamo avanti velocemente fino a trecento caffè da asporto più tardi (Oh)

(Luci lampeggianti) Speravo che fossi lì

E dì l’unica cosa (Oh, Signore)

Volevo (Oh, Signore)

Ma no