Heart of Gold è una canzone di Shawn Mendes che anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti. Il brano è prodotto dallo stesso artista insieme al collaboratore Mike Sabath. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

Ecco il testo della canzone Heart of Gold di Shawn Mendes.

(Ooh)

Honestly

It’s been a while since I thought of you

In the end, we didn’t talk much

I didn’t know what you were goin’ through

I’m sorry that I wasn’t there

To hug your mama at the funeral

Brian said he broke down

But he promised it was beautiful

When we were young

We didn’t care

We shot for the stars

I’ll see you up there

You had a heart of gold (Yeah)

You had a heart of gold

You left too soon, it was out of your control

Underneath your skin and bone

You had a heart of gold

I didn’t cry

I didn’t even feel the pain

And then it hit me all at once

When we talked about you yesterday

When we were young (When we were young)

We didn’t care (We didn’t care)

We shot for the stars (We shot for the stars)

I’ll see you up there

You had a heart of gold (Yeah)

You had a heart of gold

You left too soon, it was out of your control

Underneath your skin and bone

You had a heart of gold

When we were young

We didn’t care

We shot for the stars

I’ll see you up there (You had a heart of gold)

When we were young (Ooh)

We didn’t care (We didn’t care)

We shot for the stars

I’ll see you up there

You had a heart of gold

(Yeah)