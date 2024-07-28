“Guy For That” è la prima collaborazione tra Post Malone e Luke Combs, e il terzo singolo che dovrebbe essere incluso in F-1 Trillion, la cui uscita è prevista per il 16 agosto.

Post Malone ha anticipato per la prima volta il brano tramite Instagram il 23 luglio, e lo ha pubblicato ufficialmente ovunque il 26 luglio. Simile alle sue due uscite precedenti, Post Malone si alterna a scambiare versi con Luke Combs su un classico strumentale country.

La coppia usa l’ironia per descrivere come entrambi abbiano qualcuno che risolva tutti i loro altri problemi, ma siano sfortunatamente lasciati a se stessi quando si tratta di riparare una relazione interrotta.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Guy for that” di Post Malone feat. Luke Combs.

Ecco il testo di “Guy for That” di Post Malone feat. Luke Combs

I got a guy to sight in my rifle

My momma’s new boyfriend re-binds bibles

Ricky down the road, he resoles Red Wings

Hell, I got a guy for every damn thing

Oh, that ain’t exactly what I’m lookin’ for

‘Cause I’m lookin’ for

Someone to put her tires back in the drive

And if they don’t, then I just might

Lose what’s left of my never-lovin’ mind

I’m damn near down to my last dime

I’m pretty good at breakin’ down a heart

But pickin’ up the pieces is the hard part

She’s searchin’ for someone who’s gonna build it back

But I ain’t got a guy for that

Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that

Ain’t got a guy for that

Know a VIP up at MIT

And he still won’t let mе fly the time machine

Somеone to turn back the hands on my new AP

But, buddy, what I really need

Is someone to put her tires back in the drive

And if they don’t, then I just might

Lose what’s left of my never-lovin’ mind

I’m damn near down to my last dime

I’m pretty good at breakin’ down a heart

But picking up the pieces is the hard part

She’s searchin’ for someone who’s gonna build it back

But I ain’t got a guy for that

Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that (Guy for that)

Ain’t got a guy, I ain’t got a guy for that

Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that (Guy for that)

Ain’t got a guy, I ain’t got a guy for that