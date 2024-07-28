Guy For That, Post Malone feat Luke Combs: traduzione, testo e significato
Il significato, traduzione in italiano e testo della canzone “Guy for that” di Post Malone feat Luke Combs. Ascolta il brano, di cosa parla
“Guy For That” è la prima collaborazione tra Post Malone e Luke Combs, e il terzo singolo che dovrebbe essere incluso in F-1 Trillion, la cui uscita è prevista per il 16 agosto.
Post Malone ha anticipato per la prima volta il brano tramite Instagram il 23 luglio, e lo ha pubblicato ufficialmente ovunque il 26 luglio. Simile alle sue due uscite precedenti, Post Malone si alterna a scambiare versi con Luke Combs su un classico strumentale country.
La coppia usa l’ironia per descrivere come entrambi abbiano qualcuno che risolva tutti i loro altri problemi, ma siano sfortunatamente lasciati a se stessi quando si tratta di riparare una relazione interrotta.
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Guy for that” di Post Malone feat. Luke Combs.
Il testo di Guy for That
Ecco il testo di “Guy for That” di Post Malone feat. Luke Combs
I got a guy to sight in my rifle
My momma’s new boyfriend re-binds bibles
Ricky down the road, he resoles Red Wings
Hell, I got a guy for every damn thing
Oh, that ain’t exactly what I’m lookin’ for
‘Cause I’m lookin’ for
Someone to put her tires back in the drive
And if they don’t, then I just might
Lose what’s left of my never-lovin’ mind
I’m damn near down to my last dime
I’m pretty good at breakin’ down a heart
But pickin’ up the pieces is the hard part
She’s searchin’ for someone who’s gonna build it back
But I ain’t got a guy for that
Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that
Ain’t got a guy for that
Know a VIP up at MIT
And he still won’t let mе fly the time machine
Somеone to turn back the hands on my new AP
But, buddy, what I really need
Is someone to put her tires back in the drive
And if they don’t, then I just might
Lose what’s left of my never-lovin’ mind
I’m damn near down to my last dime
I’m pretty good at breakin’ down a heart
But picking up the pieces is the hard part
She’s searchin’ for someone who’s gonna build it back
But I ain’t got a guy for that
Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that (Guy for that)
Ain’t got a guy, I ain’t got a guy for that
Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that (Guy for that)
Ain’t got a guy, I ain’t got a guy for that
Guy for That, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano di “Guy for That” di Post Malone feat. Luke Combs
Ho un tipo che il mio fucile mira
Il nuovo fidanzato di mia mamma rilegge le bibbie
Ricky giù per la strada risuola gli stivali Red Wings
Cavolo, ho un tipo per ogni cosa
Oh, ma non è esattamente quello che cerco
Perché sto cercando
Qualcuno che rimetta le sue gomme nel vialetto
E se non lo fanno, potrei anche
Perdere quel poco che resta della mia mente
Sono praticamente al mio ultimo centesimo
Sono abbastanza bravo a spezzare un cuore
Ma raccogliere i pezzi è la parte difficile
Lei cerca qualcuno che lo ricostruisca
Ma per quello non ho un tipo
Non ho un tipo per quello, non ho un tipo per quello
Non ho un tipo per quello
Conosco un VIP al MIT
E non mi fa comunque volare la macchina del tempo
Qualcuno che riporti indietro le lancette del mio nuovo AP
Ma, amico, quello di cui ho veramente bisogno
È qualcuno che rimetta le sue gomme nel vialetto
E se non lo fanno, potrei anche
Perdere quel poco che resta della mia mente
Sono praticamente al mio ultimo centesimo
Sono abbastanza bravo a spezzare un cuore
Ma raccogliere i pezzi è la parte difficile
Lei cerca qualcuno che lo ricostruisca
Ma per quello non ho un tipo
Non ho un tipo per quello, non ho un tipo per quello (Tipo per quello)
Non ho un tipo, non ho un tipo per quello
Non ho un tipo per quello, non ho un tipo per quello (Tipo per quello)
Non ho un tipo, non ho un tipo per quello
Il significato della canzone Guy for That
La canzone parla della ricerca di qualcuno che possa riparare i danni emotivi causati da una relazione fallita. Chi canta descrive come abbia un “tipo” per qualsiasi problema pratico, ma non per sistemare il suo cuore spezzato.
All’inizio del brano, il cantante elenca vari “tipi” che conosce e che risolvono diversi problemi pratici:
“I got a guy to sight in my rifle” (Ho un tipo che mira il mio fucile)
“My momma’s new boyfriend re-binds bibles” (Il nuovo fidanzato di mia mamma rilegge le bibbie)
“Ricky down the road, he resoles Red Wings” (Ricky giù per la strada risuola gli stivali Red Wing)
“Hell, I got a guy for every damn thing” (Cavolo, ho un tipo per ogni cosa)
Tuttavia, sottolinea che questi “tipi” non possono aiutarlo con ciò che realmente sta cercando:
“Oh, that ain’t exactly what I’m lookin’ for / ‘Cause I’m lookin’ for” (Oh, ma non è esattamente quello che cerco / Perché sto cercando)
Quello di cui ha bisogno è qualcuno che possa far tornare la sua ex, o meglio, qualcuno che possa riparare il danno emotivo:
“Someone to put her tires back in the drive / And if they don’t, then I just might / Lose what’s left of my never-lovin’ mind” (Qualcuno che rimetta le sue gomme nel vialetto / E se non lo fanno, potrei anche / Perdere quel poco che resta della mia mente)
“I’m pretty good at breakin’ down a heart / But pickin’ up the pieces is the hard part” (Sono abbastanza bravo a spezzare un cuore / Ma raccogliere i pezzi è la parte difficile)
“She’s searchin’ for someone who’s gonna build it back / But I ain’t got a guy for that” (Lei cerca qualcuno che lo ricostruisca / Ma per quello non ho un tipo)
Il ritornello ripete che non ha un “tipo” per risolvere questo problema specifico:
“Ain’t got a guy for that, ain’t got a guy for that / Ain’t got a guy, I ain’t got a guy for that” (Non ho un tipo per quello, non ho un tipo per quello / Non ho un tipo, non ho un tipo per quello)
In sintesi, la canzone esprime la frustrazione dell’autore nel trovare soluzioni per problemi pratici, ma non riuscire a trovare una soluzione per il suo cuore spezzato e la perdita della sua relazione.