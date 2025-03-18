Rather Lie, Playboi Carti e The Weeknd: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato di Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd: un mix di amore tossico, menzogne, lusso sfrenato ed eccessi
“RATHER LIE” è la terza canzone che vede la collaborazione tra The Weeknd e Playboi Carti. La canzone è stata presentata in anteprima durante il festival del decimo anniversario del Rolling Loud, dove Carti ha anche presentato quattro brani inediti aggiuntivi dal suo prossimo album, MUSIC.
Il testo è un doppio senso che può essere interpretato sia come relazione tra The Weeknd e la sua compagna, sia come relazione tra Carti e i suoi fan. La traccia presenta una parte strumentale più melodica, piuttosto che le tipiche tracce intrise di rabbia di Carti.
Il pezzo è la traccia numero 8 del disco “I Am Music” di Playboy Carti.
CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “RATHER LIE” DI PLAYBOY CARTI E THE WEEKND.
Il testo di Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd
Leggi il testo di Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd.
I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl
I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl
Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone
Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top
I’d rather spare you the details, my love
Oh, I’d rather (Wake up, F1LTHY)
I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie (Swamp Izzo, hahaha)
I’d rather, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie
I’d rather, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you
She wanna fuck, let’s make up
Ex got a problеm, tell him say somethin’ (Schyeah)
Housе in the hills, we can lay up (Schyeah)
Bae, you could stay, we could play fun
She don’t do much, just lie
Anything she want, I can get it done
Hundred thousand racks in the bando (Schyeah)
Hundred thousand racks in the bando
She want a break and I get that
She tryna leave, told me she— uh
Said that she leavin’, she wanna— uh
I’m off a bean, it’s gettin’ me— uh
She bend right back then we bool
At the top, we could swim in the pool (Schyeah)
In the penthouse, I’m lovin’ on you (Ha)
Said she fuckin’, she fuckin’ with me, yeah (Ha)
Oh, you know I’d lie to you than lose and break your heart
I’d rather tell you a lie than tell you the truth and leave you stuck (Schyeah)
How you gon’ take it this far?
Baby, know that you fuck with a star (Yeah)
Baby, know that you fuck with a star (Yeah)
I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl
I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl
Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone
Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top
I’d rather spare you the details, my love (Hahaha)
Oh, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie
I’d rather
I’m back on the track gettin’ off like this
I’m back on the lean, I’ma talk like this
I’m back on that shit, I’ma walk like this
House got a view, we could fuck like this
Niggas get mad when I talk this shit
Niggas be mad ‘cause I offed his bitch (Hol’ on)
This nigga mad ‘cause I fucked her
Bagged me a cougar, I’m younger
I’m diggin’ deep like a plunger
I took her panties up off her
Opposites always attract, how you happy, then get mad? (Schyeah)
But I want you bad and she wanna make up
I might just tell you that this true love, give you my kidney
Wrist Philadelphia, mine, I’m spendin’
I’m off the lean and molly at the same damn time, I can’t even stay up (What?)
Wrist in the freezer
I’ma crash out ‘cause you mine
I’ma pull up, get behind you
All of that ass, let me bite that
Give you my card, tell you, “Swipe that”
It wasn’t you, it’s me, it ain’t me, it’s you
I know it’s hard to see, but I’d rather lie than lose
I’d rather, I’d rather, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl (Swamp Izzo, hahaha)
I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl
Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone
Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top
I’d rather spare you the details, my love
Oh, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie (Wake up, F1LTHY)
I’d rather, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie
I’d rather, I’d rather
I’d rather lie than lose you
Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd, la traduzione in italiano
Leggi la traduzione di Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd.
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, ragazza
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che confonderti, ragazza
La verità è che li abbiamo superati, ci vogliono fuori dai giochi
La verità è che non riescono a gestirmi quando sono in cima
Preferirei risparmiarti i dettagli, amore mio
Oh, preferirei…
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, preferirei mentire
Preferirei, preferirei
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, preferirei mentire
Preferirei, preferirei
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti
Lei vuole farlo, okay, facciamo pace
L’ex ha un problema? Digli di dire qualcosa (Schyeah)
Casa sulle colline, possiamo rilassarci (Schyeah)
Baby, puoi restare, possiamo divertirci
Lei non fa molto, solo mente
Qualsiasi cosa voglia, posso fargliela avere
Centomila dollari nel bando (Schyeah)
Centomila dollari nel bando
Lei vuole una pausa e io gliela concedo
Sta provando ad andarsene, mi ha detto che— uh
Ha detto che se ne va, vuole— uh
Io sono fatto di una pillola, mi sta facendo— uh
Lei si piega all’indietro, poi ci rilassiamo
Dall’alto possiamo nuotare in piscina (Schyeah)
Nell’attico, mi sto godendo te (Ha)
Ha detto che lo fa, che lo fa con me, sì (Ha)
Oh, lo sai che ti mentirei piuttosto che perderti e spezzarti il cuore
Preferirei raccontarti una bugia piuttosto che dirti la verità e lasciarti lì bloccata (Schyeah)
Come fai a prenderla così male?
Baby, sai che stai con una star (Yeah)
Baby, sai che stai con una star (Yeah)
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, ragazza
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che confonderti, ragazza
La verità è che li abbiamo superati, ci vogliono fuori dai giochi
La verità è che non riescono a gestirmi quando sono in cima
Preferirei risparmiarti i dettagli, amore mio (Hahaha)
Oh, preferirei…
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, preferirei mentire
Preferirei…
Sono tornato sulla traccia, mi sto sfogando così
Sono tornato sulla lean, parlerò così
Sono tornato su quella roba, camminerò così
Casa con vista, possiamo farlo così
I tipi si arrabbiano quando parlo così
I tipi si arrabbiano perché gli ho portato via la tipa (Aspetta un attimo)
Questo tipo è arrabbiato perché me la sono fatta
Mi sono preso una cougar, io sono più giovane
Vado a fondo come uno sturalavandini
Le ho tolto le mutande
Gli opposti si attraggono sempre, come fai a essere felice e poi arrabbiarti? (Schyeah)
Ma io ti voglio tanto e lei vuole fare pace
Forse ti dirò che è vero amore, ti darò il mio rene
Il mio polso è Philadelphia, sto spendendo soldi
Sono fatto di lean e molly allo stesso tempo, non riesco nemmeno a restare sveglio (Cosa?)
Il polso nel freezer
Sto per perdere la testa perché sei mia
Sto per arrivare, mettermi dietro di te
Tutto quel lato B, lascia che lo morda
Ti do la mia carta, ti dico: “Striscia quella”
Non eri tu, ero io, non ero io, eri tu
So che è difficile da vedere, ma preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti
Preferirei, preferirei, preferirei
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, ragazza
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che confonderti, ragazza
La verità è che li abbiamo superati, ci vogliono fuori dai giochi
La verità è che non riescono a gestirmi quando sono in cima
Preferirei risparmiarti i dettagli, amore mio
Oh, preferirei…
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, preferirei mentire
Preferirei, preferirei
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti, preferirei mentire
Preferirei, preferirei
Preferirei mentire piuttosto che perderti
Il significato della canzone Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd
Questo pezzo ruota attorno al tema della menzogna come mezzo per mantenere una relazione e proteggere l’altra persona dalla verità. L’artista esprime la volontà di nascondere certi dettagli o addirittura mentire piuttosto che perdere la ragazza a cui tiene:
“I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl / I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl”.
Dice chiaramente che preferisce raccontare bugie piuttosto che confondere o allontanare la ragazza, sottolineando come la verità potrebbe rovinare il rapporto.
Il testo fa emergere anche la sua posizione di successo e superiorità rispetto agli altri, ma allo stesso tempo la pressione che ne deriva:
“Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone / Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top”.
Sta dicendo che ha superato tutti e che gli altri vogliono vederlo fallire, ma non riescono a gestire il suo successo.
C’è una forte componente di lusso e uno stile di vita esagerato, in cui il protagonista concede alla ragazza ogni capriccio e si lascia andare agli eccessi:
“Hundred thousand racks in the bando (Schyeah)”
.Sta dicendo di avere centomila dollari nel bando, cioè un edificio abbandonato spesso usato per attività illegali, sottolineando il suo legame con il mondo dello street rap.
“At the top, we could swim in the pool / In the penthouse, I’m lovin’ on you”
Descrive uno scenario di lusso e piacere, in cui lui e la ragazza si godono la vita nell’attico con piscina.
Tuttavia, emerge anche un lato tossico della relazione: lui preferisce mentire piuttosto che affrontare la possibilità di perderla, e c’è un’oscillazione tra amore e conflitto. A volte sembra promettere fedeltà, altre volte sembra vantarsi delle sue avventure con altre donne:
“Opposites always attract, how you happy, then get mad?”
Evidenzia come gli opposti si attraggano, ma la relazione è instabile: lei passa dall’essere felice all’essere arrabbiata.
“I might just tell you that this true love, give you my kidney”
Qui sembra esagerare il concetto di amore vero, dicendo che sarebbe disposto a darle un rene, ma è difficile capire quanto sia sincero.
L’uso di droghe e uno stile di vita autodistruttivo emergono in diversi versi:
“I’m off the lean and molly at the same damn time, I can’t even stay up”
Confessa di essere sotto l’effetto di lean e molly contemporaneamente, tanto da non riuscire a rimanere sveglio.
Alla fine, il messaggio principale resta quello iniziale: per lui è più facile mentire piuttosto che affrontare il dolore di una separazione:
“It wasn’t you, it’s me, it ain’t me, it’s you / I know it’s hard to see, but I’d rather lie than lose”
Qui gioca con le parole, scaricando la colpa prima su se stesso e poi su di lei, per poi ribadire che preferisce mentire piuttosto che lasciarla andare.
In sintesi, il pezzo rappresenta un mix di amore tossico, menzogne, lusso sfrenato ed eccessi, con il protagonista intrappolato tra il desiderio di tenere la sua ragazza accanto a sé e uno stile di vita che inevitabilmente minaccia la loro relazione.