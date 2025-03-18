“RATHER LIE” è la terza canzone che vede la collaborazione tra The Weeknd e Playboi Carti. La canzone è stata presentata in anteprima durante il festival del decimo anniversario del Rolling Loud, dove Carti ha anche presentato quattro brani inediti aggiuntivi dal suo prossimo album, MUSIC.

Il testo è un doppio senso che può essere interpretato sia come relazione tra The Weeknd e la sua compagna, sia come relazione tra Carti e i suoi fan. La traccia presenta una parte strumentale più melodica, piuttosto che le tipiche tracce intrise di rabbia di Carti.

Il pezzo è la traccia numero 8 del disco “I Am Music” di Playboy Carti.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “RATHER LIE” DI PLAYBOY CARTI E THE WEEKND.

Leggi il testo di Rather Lie di Playboi Carti e The Weeknd.

I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl

I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl

Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone

Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top

I’d rather spare you the details, my love

Oh, I’d rather (Wake up, F1LTHY)

I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie (Swamp Izzo, hahaha)

I’d rather, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie

I’d rather, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you

She wanna fuck, let’s make up

Ex got a problеm, tell him say somethin’ (Schyeah)

Housе in the hills, we can lay up (Schyeah)

Bae, you could stay, we could play fun

She don’t do much, just lie

Anything she want, I can get it done

Hundred thousand racks in the bando (Schyeah)

Hundred thousand racks in the bando

She want a break and I get that

She tryna leave, told me she— uh

Said that she leavin’, she wanna— uh

I’m off a bean, it’s gettin’ me— uh

She bend right back then we bool

At the top, we could swim in the pool (Schyeah)

In the penthouse, I’m lovin’ on you (Ha)

Said she fuckin’, she fuckin’ with me, yeah (Ha)

Oh, you know I’d lie to you than lose and break your heart

I’d rather tell you a lie than tell you the truth and leave you stuck (Schyeah)

How you gon’ take it this far?

Baby, know that you fuck with a star (Yeah)

Baby, know that you fuck with a star (Yeah)

I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl

I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl

Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone

Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top

I’d rather spare you the details, my love (Hahaha)

Oh, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie

I’d rather

I’m back on the track gettin’ off like this

I’m back on the lean, I’ma talk like this

I’m back on that shit, I’ma walk like this

House got a view, we could fuck like this

Niggas get mad when I talk this shit

Niggas be mad ‘cause I offed his bitch (Hol’ on)

This nigga mad ‘cause I fucked her

Bagged me a cougar, I’m younger

I’m diggin’ deep like a plunger

I took her panties up off her

Opposites always attract, how you happy, then get mad? (Schyeah)

But I want you bad and she wanna make up

I might just tell you that this true love, give you my kidney

Wrist Philadelphia, mine, I’m spendin’

I’m off the lean and molly at the same damn time, I can’t even stay up (What?)

Wrist in the freezer

I’ma crash out ‘cause you mine

I’ma pull up, get behind you

All of that ass, let me bite that

Give you my card, tell you, “Swipe that”

It wasn’t you, it’s me, it ain’t me, it’s you

I know it’s hard to see, but I’d rather lie than lose

I’d rather, I’d rather, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than to lose you, girl (Swamp Izzo, hahaha)

I’d rather lie than confuse you, girl

Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone

Truth is, they can’t handle me at the top

I’d rather spare you the details, my love

Oh, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie (Wake up, F1LTHY)

I’d rather, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you, I’d rather lie

I’d rather, I’d rather

I’d rather lie than lose you