Il brano “ALL RED” è la prima uscita di Playboi Carti sulle piattaforme di streaming dopo il suo secondo album in studio del dicembre 2020, Whole Lotta Red. Presenta Carti che rappa con un registro vocale più profondo, con un suono un po’ diverso da quello che abbiamo sentito in passato. Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano di All Red.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “All Red” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di All Red.

(Wake up, F1LTHY)

Hol’ up, uh

Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut ‘em up, uh, uh

Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut ‘em up

Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut ‘em up, uh, uh

Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut ‘em up, uh

The Bentley is parked outside, my vibe tryna go for a ride

I put VETEMENTS right on her thighs, I put the mask on ‘cause I be fried

All red, I stay with the Five5s, all red, we pull up and fire

All red, somebody died, all red, I pour up then drive

We done pushed up with them SIGs

Just like Madden, you can get blitzed

I used to rock Bally’s, then I got rich

This is a thot, she can’t be my bitch, yeah

This is a thot, she can’t be my bitch, yeah

I come to your spot, we spray up that bitch

I come to your spot, we spray up that bitch

I come to your spot and I take that shit, hol’ up, uh

I got the drop, we layin’ that bitch, huh, hol’ up

Get a stolen vehicle, drive that bitch, hol’ up

Push on yo’ block, then we spray ‘em, uh

Push on yo’ block, then we spray ‘em

Somebody send ‘em a prayer

Somebody send ‘em some prayers

I got some shit goin’ crazy, I need a whole ‘nother layer

I’m on a whole ‘nother level, I’m a different type player

I’m a different type player, I’m a created player

Shawty know I could score it, shawty know I’m a slayer

Shawty, treat her like mail, fuck a bit’ right here

Drive the coupe to Rodeo, I’m ‘bout to give this ho hell

