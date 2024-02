“Stick Season“, il primo singolo di Noah Kahan dall’album omonimo e commemora un momento familiare nella sua casa nel Vermont, quando gli alberi sono spogli e l’inverno minaccia. È un momento inquietante in cui il narratore riflette sulla vita e su come avrebbe potuto essere. La canzone ha conquistato la prima posizione nella classifica dei brani di maggiori successo nel Regno Unito.

Noah Kahan, cantautore americano, ha firmato con la Republic Records nel 2017 e il suo singolo rivoluzionario, “Hurt Somebody”, ha raggiunto il disco d’oro negli Stati Uniti, classificandosi in numerosi mercati internazionali. Il singolo e l’EP con lo stesso nome hanno preceduto l’uscita del suo album di debutto, Busyhead (2019). Nel giro di cinque anni seguirono altri due album: I Was / I Am (2021) e Stick Season (2022), il secondo dei quali divenne la sua svolta commerciale mainstream e portò alla sua nomination nel 2023 per un Grammy Award.

As you promised me that I was more than all the miles combined

You must’ve had yourself a change of heart like halfway through the drive

Because your voice trailed off exactly as you passed my exit sign

Kept on drivin’ straight and left our future to the right

Now I am stuck between my anger and the blame that I can’t face

And memories are somethin’ even smoking weed does not replace

And I am terrified of weather ‘cause I see you when it rains

Doc told me to travel, but there’s Covid on the planes

And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it’s half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I’ll drink alcohol ‘til my friends come home for Christmas

And I’ll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you’re tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I’m split in half, but that’ll have to do

So I thought that if I piled something good on all my bad

That I could cancel out the darkness I inherited from Dad

No, I am no longer funny ‘cause I miss the way you laugh

You once called me “forever,” now you still can’t call me back

And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it’s half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I’ll drink alcohol ‘til my friends come home for Christmas

And I’ll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you’re tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I’m split in half, but that’ll have to do

Oh, that’ll have to do

My other half was you

I hope this pain’s just passin’ through

But I doubt it

And I love Vermont, but it’s the season of the sticks

And I saw your mom, she forgot that I existed

And it’s half my fault, but I just like to play the victim

I’ll drink alcohol ‘til my friends come home for Christmas

And I’ll dream each night of some version of you

That I might not have, but I did not lose

Now you’re tire tracks and one pair of shoes

And I’m split in half, but that’ll have to do

Have to do