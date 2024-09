Embrace It è una canzone di Ndotz, un rapper londinese che sta ottenendo un buon successo dal pezzo, anche grazie ad un forte utilizzo del brano sui social network (come TikTok, citato anche nel testo della canzone). Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere significato e traduzione in italiano.

Ecco il testo di Embrace It:

She bad, mm-hmm, I like this (Yeah, yeah)

Cowgirl, now she wanna ride it (Pop, pop)

Face card valid and she got nice lips

Innocent and a freak, that’s my type shit (Yeah, yeah)

Ten out of ten, yeah, that’s my bitch

If you like TikTok, tick-tock like this (Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop)

I know what you’re on, don’t try hide it

Ayy, gyal, move your waist and wine like this (Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop)

Face card valid and her body come perfect (Come perfect)

I can be patient if it’s worth it (Worth it)

If you want a Birkin, then earn it (Earn it)

Miss, we can make fire, like furnace (Yeah, yеah)

You pull up on me in the night with a purpose (Uh-huh)

And your еye contact is flirting, hm (Mm)

You got the WAP, I’m surfing

Miss, if you got a bumper, then twerk it

Miss, if you got a bumper, then shake it (Then shake it)

Vibrate it, uh (Vibrate it), embrace it (Embrace it)

If you want a baby, let’s make it (Let’s make it)

First step, room, next step, get naked (Woo, woo)

I got Henny, are you tryna get wasted?

If you can handle, come take it

I know that your friends like me, and you hate it (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bae, they can look, not touch and taste it (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Only you (Only you) and me (And me)

Homebody, I don’t like party (Uh-huh)

But we can party like we at carni’

First date, throw it back, throw it back pon me (Pon me)

Only you (Only you) and me (And me)

Let’s do body on body (Uh-huh)

She don’t need honey, she already horny

If you bring your girls, I’ma bring my army (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

She bad, mm-hmm, I like this (Like this)

Cowgirl, now she wanna ride it (Ride it)

Face card valid and she got nice lips (Nice lips)

Innocent and a freak, that’s my type shit (Type shit)

Ten out of ten, yeah, that’s my bitch (My bitch)

If you like TikTok, tick-tock like this (Like this)

I know what you’re on, don’t try hide it

Ayy, gyal, move your waist and wine like this

She bad, mm-hmm, I like this (Like this)

Cowgirl, now she wanna ride it (Face card)

Face card valid and she got nice lips (Uh-huh)

Innocent and a freak, that’s my type shit (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Ten out of ten, yeah, that’s my bitch (My bitch)

If you like TikTok, tick-tock like this (Uh-huh)

I know what you’re on, don’t try hide it

Ayy, gyal, move your waist and wine like this (Woo, woo, woo, woo)