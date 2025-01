“Nice to Meet You” è una canzone del cantautore britannico Myles Smith pubblicata l’8 novembre 2024 come quarto singolo dal suo secondo EP A Minute…. In queste ultime settimane, il brano è tra i più trasmessi dalle radio, a inizio 2025.

Al momento dell’uscita, Smith ha detto: “È ispirata alle storie degli amici nella mia vita. Un promemoria che la persona giusta può cambiare tutto, spesso quando meno te lo aspetti.”

Le prime recensioni hanno definito il pezzo come “scattante e irresistibilmente orecchiabile, ma anche con una profondità di testo”, paragonandolo al sound dei Coldplay. A seguire potete ascoltare la traccia, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Lonely in this crowd, I sit alone, oh

One more drink away from heading home, oh

Oh, I could feel the night slipping by

Oh, away from me

And, oh, she caught my eye through the light

Then she came right up to me

She said, “Oh, hi, nice to meet you

Tonight, maybe we could

Go dance, get up off our feet”

She said, “This life ain’t forever

One song, here together

Then let’s play it on repeat”

We could dance, we could dance all night

We could dance till the morning light

Lеt’s forget about our worries and the wild world outsidе

She said, “Oh, hi, nice to meet you

Tonight, maybe we could

Go dance, get up off our feet”

We could dance, we could dance all night

She took my hand and led me through the dark, oh

She said, “Feel the beat, forget that broken heart”, oh

And, oh, I can feel the night slipping by

Oh, away from me

And, oh, I saw the light in her eyes

Glad she came right up to me

She said, “Oh, hi, nice to meet you

Tonight, maybe we could

Go dance, get up off our feet”

She said, “This life ain’t forever

One song, here together

Then let’s play it on repeat”

We could dance, we could dance all night

We could dance till the morning light

Let’s forget about our worries and the wild world outside

She said, “Oh, hi, nice to meet you

Tonight, maybe we could

Go dance, get up off our feet”

We could dance, we could dance all night

We could dance, we could dance all night

She said, “Oh, hi, nice to meet you

Tonight, maybe we could

Go dance, get up off our feet”

She said, “This life ain’t forever

One song, here together

Then let’s play it on repeat”

We could dance, we could dance all night