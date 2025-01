Morgan Wallen ha deciso di concludere il 2024 con un sorriso. “Smile“, infatti, è il titolo del nuovo singolo, uscito a sorpresa poche ore prima dell’inizio del nuovo anno. In base a quanto annunciato, il pezzo funge da continuazione di un tema presente nelle sue uscite del 2024 “Lies Lies Lies” e “Love Somebody”. Wallen canta dei piccoli momenti e desideri della vita nel suo nuovo singolo, mentre si concentra su una relazione travagliata attraverso “istantanee filtrate”.

Ecco il testo di Smile di Morgan Wallen.

I can’t remember the last time

You looked as happy as you did tonight

Your tipsy friend grabbed that bartender

Gave him her phone and pulled us over there with her

He counted to three

And, baby, I haven’t seen that side of you in forever

And I hate it’s the truth but, baby, you never do when we’re alone together

It was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words

But you ain’t said onе since you woke up

Silly me, thinkin’ wе could make it work

Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?

You know it took me right back to how it used to be

Baby, seeing us like that is still a little bittersweet

But it was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

If someone were to see this, they’d think everything’s alright

At least we got a pretty little moment frozen in time

It was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

Even if it was just for the picture