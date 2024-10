I’m Gonna Miss You – conosciuta anche con “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” è un brano dei Milli Vanilli pubblicato nel luglio 1989. In questi giorni la canzone è diventata virale dopo essere stata inserita nella serie tv Netflix “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”. La canzone è stata suonata durante la cerimonia funebre di Jose e Kitty Menendez dai loro figli, Lyle ed Erik, responsabili dei loro omicidi nel 1989.

I knew it from the start you would break my heart

But still I had to play this painful part

You wrapped me round your little bitty finger

With your magic smile

You kept me hangin’ on a lover’s cross awhile

You put your spell on me, took my breath away

But there was nothin’ I could do

To make you stay, I’m gonna miss you

All the love I feel for you

Nothing could make me change my point of view

Oh, girl (Oh, girl)

I’m gonna miss you, baby

Givin’ all the love I feel for you

Couldn’t make you change your point of view

You’re leavin’

Now I’m sittin’ here, wastin’ my time

I just don’t know what I should do

It’s a tragedy for me to see

The dream is over

And I never will forget the day we met

Girl, I’m gonna miss you

Like a honey bee, you took the best of me

Now I can’t erase those memories

Like a fairy tale, you were so unreal

You left a scar that’s so hard to heal

When you had a taste of paradise

Back on Earth can feel as cold as ice

I’m gonna miss you

I’m gonna miss you (I’m gonna miss you)

I miss you

Givin’ all the love I feel for you

Couldn’t make you change your point of view

You’re leavin’

Now I’m sittin’ here, wastin’ my time

I just don’t know what I should do

It’s a tragedy for me to see

The dream is over

And I never will forget the day we met

Girl, I’m gonna miss you

It’s a tragedy for me to see

The dream is over

And I never will forget the day we met

Girl, I’m gonna miss you

Givin’ all the love I feel for you

Couldn’t make you change your point of view

You’re leavin’

Now I’m sittin’ here, wastin’ my time

I just don’t know what I should do

It’s a tragedy for me to see

The dream is over

And I never will forget the day we met

Girl, I’m gonna miss you

It’s a tragedy for me to see

The dream is over

And I never will forget the day we met

Girl, I’m gonna miss you