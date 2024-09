“Belong Together” è una canzone di Mark Ambor pubblicata il 16 febbraio 2024 tramite Hundred Days Records come terzo singolo dall’album di debutto in studio di Ambor, Rockwood.

Il brano è diventato virale su TikTok prima della sua uscita ed è diventata il suo primo singolo in classifica, raggiungendo la top 10 in Austria, Germania, Irlanda e Svizzera, nonché la top 40 in Australia, Paesi Bassi, Norvegia e Regno Unito.

Ecco il testo di Belong Together.

I know sleep is friends with death

But maybe I should get some rest

‘Cause I’ve been out here workin’ all damn day

Blueberries and butterflies

The pretty things that greet my eyes

When you call and I say, “I’m on my way”

(One, two!)

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when thе sun won’t shine

You and me belong togеther all the time

(Mm, mm, mm)

(Oh, woah, oh)

Spillin’ wine and homemade drinks

We throw a cheers, the worries sink

Damnit, it’s so good to be alive

We know that we don’t got much

But, then again, it’s just enough

To always find a way for a good time

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when the sun won’t shine

You and me belong together

This love is all we need

Oh, we’ve got so much

You and me, oh

You and me belong together

Like cold iced tea and warmer weather

Where we lay out late underneath the pines

And we still have fun when the sun won’t shine

You and me belong together all the time

It goes on and on and on (Hey)

It goes on and on and on (Ha-ha-ha)

It goes on and on and on (Woo)