Sacrilegious è il nuovo singolo di Marilyn Manson che anticipa il 12esimo album in studio, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1.

La traccia, così come l’album, presenta la produzione di Tyler Bates, produttore di lunga data e membro della band di Marilyn Manson.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “SACRILEGIOUS” DI MARILYN MANSON.

I’m feeling sacrilegious

Put your arms around me, I’ll stab you in the back

You’ll never see a skeleton Christ

I’ll be the one in Bible black

You should have treated your saviors better

With the tombs that you left behind

Do you think that coffins gossip

And all of your ghosts are blind?

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You’re the one who needs to be saved

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s gеt evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s gеt evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

You can climb to the top of my horns

But make sure that you don’t look down

Don’t spit in the face of God

When you’re trying to wear His crown

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You’re the one who needs to be saved

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You’re the one who needs to be saved

You can’t kill it until it’s born

You can’t kill it until it’s born

You can’t kill it until it’s born

You can’t kill it until it’s born

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let’s get evil, I’m feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Coming back

Coming back, baby