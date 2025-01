Funny Papers è una canzone di Mac Miller disponibile dal 17 gennaio 2025. Nel brano il cantante prende il negativo e il positivo di ciò che si potrebbe leggere su un giornale, riflettendo allo stesso modo sulle proprie emozioni. Il termine “funny papers”, un termine che può essere usato per un giornale, dà un senso di semplicità che è ricambiato nella canzone; questo sentimento si chiude quando Mac chiede “Perché importa?” verso la fine. Mac annuisce alla verità intrinseca che tutto ciò con cui abbiamo a che fare nella vita è temporaneo.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “FUNNY PAPERS” DI MAC MILLER.

Leggi il testo di Funny Papers di Mac Miller.

Did no one ever teach you how to dance?

Nobody ever taught you how to dance?

Well—well, everyone knows how to dance

There’s only so much time

Yeah, somebody died today, I

I saw his picture in the funny papers

Didn’t think anybody died on a Friday

Some angry banker, some kind of money trader

Recently divorced, was drunk drivin’ down the highway

And drove off the bridge to his wedding song

Blew out the bass in his speakers, you can still hear the treble goin’ (Treble goin’)

The hospital was useless, and everything was quiet but the music

Recently, I only meet peace when in deep sleep

Been the same dream, world safe, smile on her face

Waitin’ on the other side (The other side)

I wonder if He’ll take me to the other side (The other side), yeah

What your eyes see, too naive for war, and that’ll screw ya

Still bet it all on the glory, hallelujah

I heard the answer in the gibberish of an old drunk

All he said was he’s in no rush

If I could just pay my rent by Tuesday

I bet I’d be rich by April Fools’ day

The moon’s wide awake, with a smile on his face

As he smuggle constellations in his suitcase

Don’t you love silence? (Silence)

Somebody gave birth to a baby boy

I saw his picture in the funny papers

Eleven pounds, named after his uncle Gabriel

His mother cried with her lips against his soft face (Soft face)

Why’d she bring these bright eyes into this dark place?

Oh, sweet, sweet oblivion

Way before the information gets settled in

I swear to God I never wanna sin again

But I fear that trouble’s on its way (Yeah)

The mind go with age, don’t surrender

My mistake, I misplaced all of my remembers

Baby, there’s a little vacation in the dresser

Take one for depression, and two for your temper

If I could just pay my rent by Tuesday

I bet I’d be rich by April Fools’ day

The moon’s wide awake, with a smile on his face

As he smuggle constellations in his suitcase

Don’t you love silence?

Oh shit, here come the icebreaker

It’s danger when he’s bringin’ out the lightsaber

The words awesome but he’s talkin’ outta turn often

I blew the fuck up, then became the world’s problem

Bad hygiene, all about that gross life

Hate to see somebody fuckin’ up their own life (Their own life)

Just roll the dice, put a twenty on midnight

Have a feelin’ we gon’ win tonight (Win tonight)

‘Cause when the snakes start slitherin’, you spot the chameleons

You realize you surrounded by reptilians (‘Tilians)

Shit, I ain’t an innovator, just a motherfuckin’ illustrator (Illustrator)

Why does it matter

At all? Oh, woah, woah