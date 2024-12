Messy è una canzone di Lola Young pubblicata il 30 maggio 2024 come sesto singolo dal suo secondo album in studio This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway. Il brano, però, è diventato virale su TikTok nei mesi a seguire ed è la sua prima canzone ad essere riuscita ad entrare in classifica. In Italia, attualmente, a fine dicembre, è al primo posto dei pezzi più virali.

Il testo della canzone Messy di Lola Young.

You know I’m impatient

So why would you leave me waiting outside the station?

When it was like minus four degrees, and I

I get what you’re saying

I just really don’t want to hear it right now

Can you shut up for like once in your life?

Listen to me

I took your nice words of advice about

How you think I’m gonna die

Lucky if I turn thirty-three

Okay, so yeah, I smoke like a chimney

I’m not skinny and I pull a Britney

Every other week

But cut me some slack

Who do you want me to be?

‘Cause I’m too messy

And then I’m too fucking clean

You told me, “Get a job”

Then you ask where the hell I’ve been

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I open my big mouth

I want to be me

Is that not allowed?

And I’m too clever

And then I’m too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry

Unless it’s that time of the month

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I show you that I’m not

A thousand people I could be for you

And you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

Hey, hey

It’s taking you ages

You still don’t get the hint

I’m not asking for pages

But one text or two would be nice

And please, don’t pull those faces

When I’ve been out working my arse off all day

It’s just one bottle of wine or two

But hey, you can’t even talk

You smoke weed just to help you sleep

Then why you out getting stoned at four o’clock

And then you come home to me

And don’t say hello

‘Cause I got high again

And forgot to fold my clothes

‘Cause I’m too messy

And then I’m too fucking clean

You told me, “Get a job”

Then you ask where the hell I’ve been

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I open my big mouth

I want to be me

Is that not allowed?

And I’m too clever

And then I’m too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry

Unless it’s that time of the month

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I show you that I’m not

A thousand people I could be for you

And you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

And I’m too messy

And then I’m too fucking clean

You told me, “Get a job”

Then you ask where the hell I’ve been

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I open my big mouth

I want to be me

Is that not allowed?

And I’m too clever

And then I’m too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry

Unless it’s that time of the month

And I’m too perfect

‘Til I show you that I’m not

A thousand people I could be for you

And you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot