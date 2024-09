“The Emptiness Machine” è il nuovo singolo dei Linkin Park pubblicato dopo la scomparsa del cantante Chester Bennington nel 2017. È anche la prima canzone della band scelta per presentare Emily Armstrong come nuova cantante e Colin Brittain come nuovo batterista della band.

La canzone fa parte del nuovo disco, “From Zero”. A seguire potete leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano del brano.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “The Emptiness Machine” dei Linkin Park.

Ecco il testo della canzone “The Emptiness Machine” dei Linkin Park.

Your blades are sharpened with precision

Flashing your favorite point of view

I know you’re waiting in the distance

Just like you always do, just like you always do

Already pulling me in

Already under my skin

And I know exactly how this ends, I

Let you cut me open just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hopin’ for what I won’t receive

Fallin’ for the promise of the emptiness machine

The emptiness machine

Goin’ around like a revolver

It’s been decided how we lose

‘Cause there’s a fire under the altar

I keep on lyin’ to, I keep on lyin’ to

Already pulling me in

Already under my skin

And I know exactly how this ends, I

Let you cut me open just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hopin’ for what I won’t receive

Fallin’ for the promise of the emptiness machine

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part of, part of

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part of, part of

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part

I let you cut me open just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hopin’, so fuckin’ naive

Fallin’ for the promise of the emptiness machine

The emptiness machine

(I only wanted to be part of something)

The emptiness machine, oh

(I only wanted to be part of)

The emptiness machine