Need dat boy è il nuovo singolo di Lil Nas X, secondo singolo estratto dall’album di Lil Nas X “Dreamboy.”, pubblicato una settimana dopo “LIGHT AGAIN!”

Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

Ecco il testo di Need dat boy:

I been looking for a muse, need a new persona

Put your picture on my wall, you my new Madonna

Sorry, darling, I been down for a couple summers

Falling back in the crowd, smokin’ marijuana

(Oh) I’ve been angst, (Oh) I’ve been hurtin

I’ve been trying, shit ain’t working

(Oh) Yeah, I dream big, (Oh) yet I descend

These days I don’t know what I believe in

Oh-oh, yeah, I been down but I need that boy

Oh-oh, I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy

Oh-oh, yeah, I know I been down but I need that boy

Oh-oh, I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy

(Yeah)

Man, fuck this pity party

When I’m back up I’m shootin’ shots with everybody

Fuck all you niggas, y’all do not support nobody

Show up for y’all but y’all don’t show up for Lil Nassy

Look how I opened doors and everybody running

A lot of y’all are just my peers, y’all ain’t my friends

A lot of y’all say y’all love me, y’all just pretend

A lot of y’all watch me drown in the deep end

Oh-oh, yeah, I been down but I need that boy

Oh-oh, I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy

Oh-oh, yeah, I know I been down but I need that boy

Oh-oh, I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy

Ooh, I think I need that boy

I think I love him (You think you what?)

I think I love that boy

I think I wanna get up on him, ride upon that boy

I think I wanna get up on him, ride upon that boy

Yeah, I think I wanna ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride)

Yeah, I think I wanna ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride)

I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy

Bend over, that ass too fat (What?)

Bend over, that ass too fat (Wha-what?)

Bend over, that ass too fat (What?)

Bend over, that ass too fat (Wha-what?)

Bend over, that ass too fat (What?)

Bend over, that ass too fat

You in Dreamworld and you listening to Dreamboy

Ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride

Ri-ri-ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride)

Ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride), ride (Ride)

I’ll shut shit down for you, East Side boy