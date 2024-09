Presentato per la prima volta da Kygo quasi un anno fa in brevi videoclip, “Stars Will Align” presenta gli Imagine Dragons nel pezzo.

La canzone segna la loro prima collaborazione da quando hanno unito le forze con “Born To Be Yours” nel 2018.

“Stars Will Align” ha debuttato dal vivo durante il tour mondiale del 2024 di Kygo.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL LYRIC VIDEO DI “STARS WILL ALIGN” DI KYGO E IMAGINE DRAGONS.

Leggi il testo di “Stars Will Align” di Kygo e Imagine Dragons.

Our stars will align

They say that wine gets better with time

Tonight I’m gonna put it on the table

Gonna leave it all out for you (For you)

Tonight I’m gonna show you that I’m able (Able)

And now what you’ve got to lose

Standing in your window, middle of December

Times change, but I’ll always remember

I don’t know what I’d be without you (Ah-ah, ah)

One more sun and one more winter

I wanna spend life with you

I don’t know what I’d be without you

They say that win gets better with time

And I know that’s true (True), and I know that’s true (True)

I know our stars were meant to align

And I know that’s true

Our stars will align

Our stars will align

Our stars will align

Wish that I could find the words to say

To show you how you paved the way

A million days is not enough

A billion rays within your sun

Standing in your window, middle of December

Times change, but I’ll always remember

I don’t know what I’d be without you (Ah-ah, ah)

One more sun and one more winter

I wanna spend life with you

I don’t know what I’d be without you

They say that wine gets better with time

And I know that’s true (Know that’s true), and I know that’s true (True)

I know our stars were meant to align

And I know that’s true (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

They say that wine gets better with time

And I know that’s true (I know that’s true), and I know that’s true (True)

I know our stars were meant to align

And I know that’s true

Our stars will align

Our stars will align

Our stars will align

They say that wine gets better with time

(Our stars will align, our stars) Our stars will align

I know our stars were meant to align

(Our stars will align, our stars) Our stars will align

If our love grows cold, will you hold on? (Hold on)

And as we both grow old, will you keep strong?