I was made for lovin’ you è una canzone dei Kiss pubblicata per la prima volta nel loro album del 1979, Dynasty. È stato pubblicato come lato A del loro primo singolo estratto dall’album, con “Hard Times” come lato B. Il pezzo è stato la prima collaborazione di scrittura dei Kiss con Desmond Child, che ha anche scritto canzoni per gli album Animalize, Asylum, Crazy Nights, Smashes, Thrashes & Hits e Hot in the Shade.

CLICCA QUI PER IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI “I WAS MADE FOR LOVIN’ YOU” DEI KISS.

Ecco il testo di I was made for lovin’ you dei Kiss.

Mmm, yeah, ha

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Tonight, I wanna give it all to you

In the darkness, there’s so much I wanna do

And tonight, I wanna lay it at your feet

‘Cause, girl, I was made for you and, girl, you were made for me

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?

Tonight, I wanna see it in your eyes

Feel the magic, there’s something that drives me wild

And tonight, we’re gonna make it all come true

‘Cause, girl, you were made for me and, girl, I was made for you

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can give it all to you, baby, can you give it all to me?

Oh, can’t get enough, oh, oh

I can’t get enough, oh, oh

I can’t get enough

Ha!

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?

Oh, I was made, you were made

I can’t get enough, no, I can’t get enough

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?