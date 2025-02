Sta vivendo un secondo capitolo di successo “Not Like Us” di Kendrick Lamar. Uscito nella prima metà del 2024, la canzone è tornata in auge dopo il trionfo ai Grammy con la vittoria nella categoria “Song of the year”. E, in queste ore, è tra i pezzi più cercati per via dell’esibizione dell’artista al Super Bowl 2025. Si tratta di una serie di dissing nei confronti del collega Drake, un duello a colpi di barre e, ai tempi della pubblicazione, è stato accolto dai fan del rapper come un brano ‘trionfale’ nella sfida ed è diventato in poche ore la canzone più ascoltata al mondo su Spotify con oltre 10 milioni di stream in 24 ore.

Psst, I see dead people

(Mustard on the beat, ho)

Ayy, Mustard on the beat, ho

Deebo any rap nigga, he a free throw

Man down, call an amberlamps, tell him, “Breathe, bro”

Nail a nigga to the cross, he walk around like Teezo

What’s up with these jabroni-ass niggas tryna see Compton?

The industry can hate me, fuck ‘em all and they mama

How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options

I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton

Beat your ass and hide the Bible if God watchin’

Sometimes you gotta pop out and show niggas

Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ‘em

Walk him down, whole time, I know he got some ho in him

Pole on him, extort shit, bully Death Row on him

Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any bitch that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

And Party at the party playin’ with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, fuck ‘em up

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff

Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

You think the Bay gon’ let you disrespect Pac, nigga?

I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, nigga

Did Cole foul, I don’t know why you still pretendin’

What is the owl? Bird niggas and burnt bitches, go

The audience not dumb

Shape the stories how you want, hey, Drake, they’re not slow

Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise

Ain’t that somethin’? B-Rad stands for bitch and you Malibu most wanted

Ain’t no law, boy, you ball boy, fetch Gatorade or somethin’

Since 2009, I had this bitch jumpin’

You niggas’ll get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers

What OVO for? The “Other Vaginal Option”? Pussy

Nigga better straighten they posture, got famous all up in Compton

Might write this for the doctorate, tell the pop star quit hidin’

Fuck a caption, want action, no accident

And I’m hands-on, he fuck around, get polished

Fucked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’

Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizin’

I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither

From Alondra down to Central, nigga better not speak on Serena

And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks

That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch

I lean on you niggas like another line of Wock’

Yeah, it’s all eyes on me, and I’ma send it up to Pac, ayy

Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ‘em dropped, ayy

Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux, ayy

How many stocks do I really have in stock? Ayy

One, two, three, four, five, plus five, ayy

Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, ayy

Freaky-ass niggas need to stay they ass inside, ayy

Roll they ass up like a fresh pack of ‘za, ayy

City is back up, it’s a must, we outside, ayy

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

Once upon a time, all of us was in chains

Homie still doubled down callin’ us some slaves

Atlanta was the Mecca, buildin’ railroads and trains

Bear with me for a second, let me put y’all on game

The settlers was usin’ townfolk to make ‘em richer

Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda

You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance

Let me break it down for you, this the real nigga challenge

You called Future when you didn’t see the club (Ayy, what?)

Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up (What?)

21 gave you false street cred

Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head (Ayy, what?)

Quavo said you can be from Northside (What?)

2 Chainz say you good, but he lied

You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars

No, you not a colleague, you a fuckin’ colonizer

The family matter and the truth of the matter

It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar

Mm

Mm-mm

He a fan, he a fan, he a fan (Mm)

He a fan, he a fan, he a

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Let me hear you say, “OV-ho” (OV-ho)

Say, “OV-ho” (OV-ho)

Then step this way, step that way

Then step this way, step that way

Are you my friend?

Are we locked in?

Then step this way, step that way

Then step this way, step that way