Jessica Reyez è nata il 12 giugno 1991ed è una cantautrice canadese. Il suo singolo del 2016 “Figures” ha raggiunto la posizione numero 58 nella Canadian Hot 100 nel 2017 ed è stato certificato triplo disco di platino da Music Canada e disco di platino dalla RIAA. In questi giorni è diventato tra i brani virali in Italia dopo essere stato presentato ai casting di X Factor 2024.

Figures

I gave you ride or die and you gave me games, love

Figures

I know I’m crying ‘cause you just won’t change, love

Figures

I gave it all and you gave me shit, love

Figures

I wish I could do exactly what you did

I wish I could hurt you back

Love, what would you do if you couldn’t get me back?

You’re the one who’s gonna lose

Something so special, something so real

Tell me, boy, how in the fuck would you feel?

If you couldn’t get me back

That’s what I wish that I could do

To you, you, hoo, hoo (Yeah)

To you, you, hoo, hoo (Yeah)

Figures

I’m the bad guy ‘cause I can’t learn to trust, love

Figures

You say sorry once and you think it’s enough

I got a lineup of girls and a lineup of guys

Begging for me just to give ‘em a try

Figures

I’m willing to stay ‘cause I’m sick for your love

Wish I could hurt you back

Love, what would you do if you couldn’t get me back?

You’re the one who’s gonna lose

Something so special, something so real

Tell me, boy, how in the fuck would you feel?

If you couldn’t get me back

That’s what I wish that I could do

To you, you, hoo, hoo (Yeah)

To you, you, hoo, hoo (Yeah)

Figures