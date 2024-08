“I Hope It Hurts” è il nuovo singolo di Jessie Murph, cantautrice americana nata il 22 settembre 2004 in Alabama e diventata celebre caricando vlog e cover su TikTok e YouTube.

Nel 2021, ha firmato un contratto discografico con la Columbia Records e ha pubblicato il suo singolo di debutto “Upgrade”.

Clicca qui per vedere il visual video di “I Hope It Hurts”.

Ecco il testo di “I Hope It Hurts”.

I met a man in Miami-Dade

I almost died when he looked my way

I felt the moon setting too soon

He held my hand on the interstate

It’d been a while since I felt this way

I bet too soon, I bet on you

I’m not this dumb, not again

It hit the heart and knocked the wind

It knocked the door, I don’t care

It opened up, I saw it there

And what a lie and what a game

I doused it all in gasoline

I went home and you went up in flames

And I hope it burns, and I won’t be there

I hope it hurts everywhere

You’re gonna learn I’m happy to lose

But I hope you hurt, ‘cause God knows I do

I lit the match and I walked away

I said no words and I left the state

Smoke in my eyes, I sat and cried

Headed north through the Everglades

Georgia line felt like Heaven’s gate

It broke me in two, ten thousand miles

I’m not this dumb, not again

It hit the heart and knocked the wind

It knocked the door, I don’t care

It opened up, I saw it there

And what a lie and what a game

I doused it all in gasoline

And I went home and you went up in flames

And I hope it burns, and I won’t be there

I hope it hurts everywhere

You’re gonna learn I’m happy to lose

But I hope you hurt, ‘cause God knows I do

I hope it hurts, I’m happy to lose

And I hope you hurt, ‘cause God knows I do