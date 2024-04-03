Gli Imagine Dragons sono tornati sulle scene musicali con l’attesissimo nuovo singolo “Eyes Closed”, che prelude al nuovo progetto discografico del gruppo, vincitore ai Grammy Awards e che ha accumulato 240 miliardi di stream totali e venduto 98 milioni di dischi nel mondo, raggiungendo solo nel territorio italiano la cifra record di 48 Dischi Platino e 5 Dischi Oro.

Il brano è un inno futuristico in cui coesistono elementi della musica alternative, rap, elettronica e rock. La produzione fa da contraltare a versi abilmente scritti e caratterizzati da un’attitudine spavalda. Il frontman Dan Reynolds canta su beat hip-hop grintosi che includono anche synth e archi stridenti; il testo è senza scusanti e senza compromessi e culmina in una proclamazione di sicurezza: “I could do this with my eyes closed (lo posso fare benissimo ad occhi chiusi!)”.

Sul brano, Dan Reynolds ha parlato così della canzone:

La canzone esce accompagnata da un enigmatico videoclip ufficiale, disponibile da ora su VEVO/YouTube. Clicca qui per vedere il video e ascoltare il brano.

Ecco il testo in inglese di Eyes Closed degli Imagine Dragons.

I could do this with my eyes closed

I’m back from the dead from the back of my head

Been gone and facin’ horrors that should never been said

The wrath and the grit from the pit of despair

Been takin’ every whip and word, I’ve never been spared

They say tomorrow’s never promised, honest

They say that angels are among us

Lock me up in a maze (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)

I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)

Lock me up inside a cage

Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me

I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast

I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could do this with my eyes closed

Less medications, less manifestations

Mantras, meditation, throw it all away

All the places I’ve been, all the blood that I’ve bled

I’ve been broken down and beat up but I still get ahead

All the faceless embraces and the tasteless two faces

Killed and resurrected ‘cause I’ll never be dead

They say tomorrow’s never promised, honest

Yeha, they say piranhas are among us

Lock me up in a maze (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)

I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)

Lock me up inside a cage

Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me

I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast

I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could, I could do this with my eyes—

And when the day broke, buried in violence

Somethin’ made my mind up

I will spend these days as an island

Alone and far away

Lock me up in a maze (Oh, maze)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)

I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)

Lock me up inside a cage

Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me

I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast

I could do this with my eyes closed (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)

I could do this with my eyes closed (Oh)

Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)

I could, I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could do this with my eyes closed

Turn out, turn out the lights

I could, I could do this with my eyes closed