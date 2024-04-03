Eyes closed, Imagine Dragons: traduzione, testo e significato, ascolta la canzone (video)
Il testo completo della canzone Eyes Closed, cantata dagli Imagine Dragons Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
Gli Imagine Dragons sono tornati sulle scene musicali con l’attesissimo nuovo singolo “Eyes Closed”, che prelude al nuovo progetto discografico del gruppo, vincitore ai Grammy Awards e che ha accumulato 240 miliardi di stream totali e venduto 98 milioni di dischi nel mondo, raggiungendo solo nel territorio italiano la cifra record di 48 Dischi Platino e 5 Dischi Oro.
Il brano è un inno futuristico in cui coesistono elementi della musica alternative, rap, elettronica e rock. La produzione fa da contraltare a versi abilmente scritti e caratterizzati da un’attitudine spavalda. Il frontman Dan Reynolds canta su beat hip-hop grintosi che includono anche synth e archi stridenti; il testo è senza scusanti e senza compromessi e culmina in una proclamazione di sicurezza: “I could do this with my eyes closed (lo posso fare benissimo ad occhi chiusi!)”.
Sul brano, Dan Reynolds ha parlato così della canzone:
“Dopo essermi preso un po’ di tempo per me e averlo trascorso con la mia famiglia e le persone che amo, ho provato il forte desiderio di tornare alle sonorità musicali che fin dagli inizi mi hanno dato più gioia, realizzando però la nuova musica con un nuovo approccio e una nuova mentalità. Dopo essere stati una band per oltre 10 anni, il mondo ora sembra molto diverso. Ma alcune cose rimarranno per sempre le stesse. Trovare il giusto bilanciamento tra nostalgia e freschezza è ciò che mi rende più felice in studio. Ci siamo divertiti nel realizzare questo singolo e spero che il pubblico lo apprezzi”.
La canzone esce accompagnata da un enigmatico videoclip ufficiale, disponibile da ora su VEVO/YouTube. Clicca qui per vedere il video e ascoltare il brano.
Il testo di Eyes Closed
Ecco il testo in inglese di Eyes Closed degli Imagine Dragons.
I could do this with my eyes closed
I’m back from the dead from the back of my head
Been gone and facin’ horrors that should never been said
The wrath and the grit from the pit of despair
Been takin’ every whip and word, I’ve never been spared
They say tomorrow’s never promised, honest
They say that angels are among us
Lock me up in a maze (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)
I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)
Lock me up inside a cage
Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me
I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast
I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could do this with my eyes closed
Less medications, less manifestations
Mantras, meditation, throw it all away
All the places I’ve been, all the blood that I’ve bled
I’ve been broken down and beat up but I still get ahead
All the faceless embraces and the tasteless two faces
Killed and resurrected ‘cause I’ll never be dead
They say tomorrow’s never promised, honest
Yeha, they say piranhas are among us
Lock me up in a maze (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)
I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)
Lock me up inside a cage
Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me
I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast
I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could, I could do this with my eyes—
And when the day broke, buried in violence
Somethin’ made my mind up
I will spend these days as an island
Alone and far away
Lock me up in a maze (Oh, maze)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)
I was born, I was raised for this (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh, turn out the lights)
Lock me up inside a cage
Just throw away the key, don’t worry ‘bout me
I was drivin’ in my car, throwin’ up my hands, put it in coast
I could do this with my eyes closed (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)
I could do this with my eyes closed (Oh)
Turn out, turn out the lights (Oh)
I could, I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could do this with my eyes closed
Turn out, turn out the lights
I could, I could do this with my eyes closed
Eyes Closed, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano di Eyes Closed degli Imagine Dragons.
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Sono tornato dalla morte dal profondo della mia mente
Me ne sono andato e ho dovuto affrontare orrori che non avrebbero mai dovuto essere raccontati
L’ira e la determinazione dall’abisso della disperazione
Ho subito ogni frusta e ogni parola, non sono mai stato risparmiato
Dicono che il domani non è mai stato promesso, onesto
Dicono che gli angeli sono tra noi
Rinchiudimi in un labirinto (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh)
Sono nato, sono cresciuto per questo (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh, spegni le luci)
Rinchiudimi dentro una gabbia
Butta via la chiave e non preoccuparti per me
Stavo guidando la mia macchina, ho alzato le mani e l’ho messa in costa
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Meno farmaci, meno manifestazioni
Mantra, meditazione, butta via tutto
Tutti i posti in cui sono stato, tutto il sangue che ho sanguinato
Sono stato distrutto e picchiato, ma continuo ad andare avanti
Tutti gli abbracci senza volto e i due volti insipidi
Ucciso e resuscitato perché non sarò mai morto
Dicono che il domani non è mai stato promesso, onesto
Sì, dicono che i piranha siano tra noi
Rinchiudimi in un labirinto (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh)
Sono nato, sono cresciuto per questo (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh, spegni le luci)
Rinchiudimi dentro una gabbia
Butta via la chiave e non preoccuparti per me
Stavo guidando la mia macchina, ho alzato le mani e l’ho messa in costa
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei, potrei farlo con i miei occhi…
E quando spuntò il giorno, sepolto nella violenza
Qualcosa mi ha fatto decidere
Trascorrerò questi giorni come un’isola
Solo e lontano
Rinchiudimi in un labirinto (Oh, labirinto)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh, spegni le luci)
Sono nato, sono cresciuto per questo (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh, spegni le luci)
Rinchiudimi dentro una gabbia
Butta via la chiave e non preoccuparti per me
Stavo guidando la mia macchina, ho alzato le mani e l’ho messa in costa
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh)
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi (Oh)
Spegni, spegni le luci (Oh)
Potrei, potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Spegni, spegni le luci
Potrei, potrei farlo con gli occhi chiusi
Il significato della canzone Eyes Closed
Il brano è simbolo di forza e resilienza nonostante le sofferenza subite e raccontate dal testo. Ma continua ad esistere la forza e la volontà di andare avanti a di resistere:
I could do this with my eyes closed
I’m back from the dead from the back of my head
Been gone and facin’ horrors that should never been said
The wrath and the grit from the pit of despair
Non si sente mai sconfitto nonostante tutto quello che ha subito e di cui è stato vittima. Non morirà mai perché è stato ucciso ed è risorto.
Less medications, less manifestations
Mantras, meditation, throw it all away
All the places I’ve been, all the blood that I’ve bled
I’ve been broken down and beat up but I still get ahead
All the faceless embraces and the tasteless two faces
Killed and resurrected ‘cause I’ll never be dead