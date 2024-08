“Big Dawgs” è una canzone del rapper indiano Hanumankind con il produttore Kalmi. È stata pubblicata il 9 luglio 2024, sotto l’etichetta Universal Music. Ha fatto il suo esordio al numero 57 nella classifica Billboard Hot 100 degli Stati Uniti e, ad inizio agosto, ha occupato l’11a posizione nella classifica Spotify Global Top 50, superando “Not Like Us” di Kendrick Lamar e “Houdini” di Eminem.

Inoltre è tra i brani diventati virali su TikTok rendendo ancora maggiore il successo del brano.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Big Dawgs”.

Ecco il testo di Big Dawgs di Hanumankind feat. Kalmi.

Uh, yeah, uh, yeah

Uh, yeah, uh, yeah

Uh, yeah, uh, yeah

Uh, yeah, uh, yeah

Wait a minute, get it how you live it

Ten toes in when we standin’ on business

I’m a big stepper, underground methods

Top-notch hoes get the most, not the lesser (The most, not the lesser)

Straight terror, product of your errors

Pushing culture, baby, got that product you can’t measure (Got that product you can’t measure)

Trendsetter, the one who gеt her wetter

Swеrvin’ while I’m bumpin’ Project Pat, uh

Yeah, rollin’ through the city with the big dogs

Fuck the laws, lawyer with me, we ain’t gotta call

Celly on silent, but the product end up hella loud

That’s how you make the money pile for everyone involved

And if you don’t deserve a cut, then we gon’ cut ‘em off (Cut ‘em off)

My barber got me looking proper every single time

Fresh fade, gettin’ faded on that top grade

No, you ain’t walkin’ out alive smokin’ what we on

And you know I gotta pour it for the ones who gone (Gone)

R.I.P., it’s in your memory, we carry on

When I die, they will not bury me, not what I want

Burn my body, pour my ashes in a river, y’all

That’s how we knowin’ that the flow about to carry on

See, immortality’s a fallacy, I prove ‘em wrong

The southern family gon’ carry me to way beyond

Anything you’ve ever known, anything you’ve done

They ask me, “How you be like this?” (Huh? What?)

“How you live like this?” (What? What? What?)

Why you woried ‘bout it, ho? Get up off my dick (Get up off my dick)

Get up out the way (Get up out the way)

What you think this is? (What you think this is?)

No, we ain’t worried ‘bout it, ho, watch me skrrt the whip

They ask me, “How you get like this?” (Huh? What?)

“How you live like this?” (Huh? What?)

Why you worried ‘bout it, ho? Get up off my dick (Get up off my dick)

Get up out the way (Get up out the way)

What you think this is? (What you think this is?)

No, we ain’t worried ‘bout you, ho, watch me skrrt the whip, yeah

Yeah, swervin’, movin’ to the money like it’s urgent

Hands on guy, so I’m in it like a surgeon (Like a surgeon)

Uh, the skin colour like the bourbon

A worldwide sign that we face closed curtains (Closed curtains)

Out here, yo, nothin’ ever certain

Only thing that’s promised is that promises are broken (That promises are broken)

Yeah, so we findin’ ways to cope then

Only thing I’m breaking is her back with the motions (Ooh)

Yeah, baby girl, bring out the goodies, snuck it in inside her hoodie

Now we turnin’ up to boogie, yeah

In school, I used to fight the bullies, now I’m fightin’ with the law

Guess some things don’t leave you fully (Yes, sir)

They try and push me, then they try and pull me

Bet I will not budge, if you doubt it, then just call my bookie

And my bookie takin’ bets

Prophesise a profit when you know what’s comin’ next like ooh

Yeah, baby girl, bring out the goodies, snuck it in inside her hoodie

Now we turnin’ up to boogie, yeah

In school, I used to fight the bullies, now I’m fightin’ with the law

Guess some things don’t leave you fully

They try and push me, then they try and pull me

Bet I will not budge, if you doubt it, then just call my bookie

And my bookie takin’ bets

Prophesise a profit when you know what’s comin’ next like uh

Money on my mind, we gon’ run it up

See what you gon’ find, baby, push your luck

We been on the grind, we been gettin’ up

We ain’t got the time for you fuckin’ bums

Money on my mind, we gon’ run it up