Panic Attack è una canzone di Halsey tratta dall’album “The Great Impersonator“, disponibile da venerdì 25 ottobre 2024.

L’album è stato anticipato dal brano “I Never Loved You”, scritto dall’artista insieme a Michael Uzowuru (Frank Ocean, Sza, Rosalia) e Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus).

Il pezzo segue la pubblicazione dei precedenti “Ego”, singolo con il quale l’artista si è esibita ai VMA, “Lonely is the Muse”, “Lucky” e “The End”.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “PANIC ATTACK” DI HALSEY SU YOUTUBE.

Ecco il testo di “Panic Attack” di Halsey.

Ha, ha-ha, ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha, ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha

My body carries sadness that my brain cannot yet see

And I’ve been holding on to memories in my stomach and my teeth

And both my shoulders have been burdened by the weight of my mistakes

And every time you lean in closer, both my knees can’t help but shake

And I think you’re a danger to my health, or so it seems

Is it love or a panic attack?

Is a heavy heart too much to hold?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home

Is it love or a panic attack?

Would you mind if I asked you on the phone?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home

Mm-mm

I had to call the doctor, left a note on his machine

Because I tripped when we went walking and I felt it in my spleen

Now I think I need a blood test or an antihistamine

Because you make me fucking nervous

And I don’t know what it all means

And I think you’re a danger to my health, or so it seems

Is it love or a panic attack?

Is a heavy heart too much to hold?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home

Is it love or a panic attack?

Would you mind if I asked you on the phone?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home

My spirit has been broken

My optimism’s getting sore

And I would love to love you

But my body’s keepin’ score

And I don’t know if I can see you anymore

Is it love, is it love (Is it love, is it love, is it love?)

Is it love, is it love (Is it love, is it love?)

Is it love or a panic attack?

Is a heavy heart too much to hold?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home

Is it love or a panic attack? (Is it love, is it love?)

Would you mind if I asked you on the phone?

I don’t know, but it’s late, so I’m taking you home