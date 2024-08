Lonely is the Muse è il nuovo singolo di Halsey, pubblicato il 16 agosto 2024. La cantante ha suonato questa canzone per la prima volta ai suoi fan durante il suo concerto a Budapest, in Ungheria.

I spent years becoming cool and in one single second

You can make a decade of my efforts disappear

I’m just waiting at the bar and you rip open all my scars

By saying something like, “Didn’t know you were here”

I always knew I was a martyr and that Jesus was one too

But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew

And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you

Or anybody that decides that I’m of use

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

So whеre do I go in the process whеn I’m just an apparatus?

I’ve inspired platinum records, I’ve earned platinum airline status

And I mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my head

But I’m reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed

Always knew I was a martyr and Jesus was one too

But I was built from special pieces that I learned how to unscrew

And I can always reassemble to fit perfectly for you

Or anybody that decides that I’m of use

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

And I will always be a martyr, I will fill your life with sounds

I’ll be a wind chime in the window, catching light to throw around

And I will tear apart your bedroom, I’ll call you in the night

I will exist in every second just to decorate your life

And when you’re done, you can discard me like the others always do

And I will nurse my wounds until another artist stains me new

And I will always reassemble to fit perfectly in view

For anybody that decides that I’m of use

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

Ah-ah

Lonely is the muse

Lonely and forgotten is the