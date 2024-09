Gigi Perez è una cantautrice americana diventata virale su TikTok per le sue canzoni “Celene” e “Sometimes (Backwood)” e ha trascorso un periodo sotto contratto con la Interscope Records, con cui ha pubblicato l’EP del 2023 How to Catch a Falling Knife. Dopo aver lasciato l’etichetta, ha pubblicato “Sailor Song“, che è entrata nella classifica dei singoli del Regno Unito e nella Billboard Hot 100. Ha anche supportato i Coldplay nel loro “Music of the Spheres World Tour”, Noah Cyrus nel suo “The Hardest Part Tour” e D4vd nel “The Root of It All Tour”.

Ecco il testo di “Sailor Song” di Gigi Perez.

I saw her in the rightest way

Looking like Anne Hathaway

Laughing while she hit her pen

And coughed, and coughed

And then she came up to my knees

Begging, “Baby, would you please

Do the things you said you’d do to me, to me?”

Oh, won’t you kiss me on the mouth and love me like a sailor?

And when you get a taste, can you tell me, what’s my flavor?

I don’t believe in God, but I believe that you’re my savior

My mom says that she’s worried, but I’m covered in this favor

And when we’re getting dirty, I forget all that is wrong

I sleep so I can see you ‘cause I hate to wait so long

I sleep so I can see you, and I hate to wait so long

She took my fingers to her mouth

The kind of thing that makes you proud

That nothing else had ever

Worked out, worked out

And lately, I’ve tried other things

But nothing can capture the sting

Of the venom she’s gonna spit out right now

Won’t you kiss me on the mouth and love me like a sailor?

And when you get a taste, can you tell me, what’s my flavor?

I don’t believe in God, but I believe that you’re my savior

I know that you’ve been worried, but you’re dripping in my favor

And when we’re getting dirty, I forget all that is wrong

I sleep so I can see you ‘cause I hate to wait so long

I sleep so I can see you, and I hate to wait so long

And we can run away to the walls inside your house

I can be the cat, baby, you can be the mouse

And we can laugh off things that we know nothing about

We can go forever until you wanna sit it out