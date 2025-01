Hooked, Franz Ferdinand: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone

I Franz Ferdinand hanno pubblicato “Hooked“, il loro nuovo singolo. Il brano è il terzo estratto condiviso dal sesto album della band, “The Human Fear“, in uscita venerdì 10 gennaio, dopo “Audacious” e “Night Or Day“.

La traccia, ricca di synth, non si differenza di molto dal caratteristico sound post-punk dance della band di Glasgow. Verso la fine dell’anno scorso, “Hooked” è diventato uno dei pezzi che la band ha presentato in tour, suonandola per la prima volta durante uno spettacolo allo Strathpeffer Spa Pavilion nelle Highlands scozzesi a settembre.

Ecco il testo di “Hooked” dei Franz Ferdinand.

I got the fear

I’ve got the human fear

That’s alright

That’s alright, you see

Everybody here

Got the human fear

So that’s alright with me

I took the fear

I hit the tenth

Down by the canal

Sliding into midnight

Hôtel du Nord

Give me some amour

Atmosphère! Atmosphère!

Tout le monde is alright

Amour! Amour!

Amour, amour, amour

I thought I knew what love was

I thought I knew what love was

And then I met you

You got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me

I got obsession

Got a new obsession

Tattoo two initials, whеre everybody see thеm

Everybody here

Everybody here

Everybody here

Love GG

Amour! Amour!

Amour, amour, amour

I thought I knew what love was

I thought I knew what love was

And then I met you

You got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Uh-huh, you got me hooked

Yeah, you got me

I got the fear

I’ve got the human fear

That’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked

Everybody here

Got the human fear

But that’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked

More amour

You give me more amour

But that’s alright, that’s alright

You got me hooked