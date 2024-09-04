“September” è una canzone del gruppo Earth, Wind & Fire pubblicata come singolo nel 1978 su ARC/Columbia Records. Inclusa come traccia per The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1, il brano ebbe un grande successo commerciale e raggiunse la prima posizione nella classifica US Billboard Hot R&B Songs, l’ottava nella US Billboard Hot 100 e la terza nella UK Singles Chart. Negli anni è stata campionata, ripresa, remixata e ri-registrata numerose volte ed è anche stata aggiunta all’elenco del National Recording Registry della Library of Congress delle registrazioni sonore che “sono culturalmente, storicamente o esteticamente importanti”.

A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone – tornata virale sui social proprio nel mese di settembre, ca va sans dire – leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “September”.

Ecco il testo della canzone “September”.

Do you remember

The twenty-first night of September?

Love was changin’ the minds of pretenders

While chasin’ the clouds away

Our hearts were ringin’

In the key that our souls were singin’

As we danced in the night, remember

How the stars stole the night away, oh yeah

Hey, hey, hey

Ba-dee-ya

Say, do you remember?

Ba-dee-ya

Dancin’ in September

Ba-dee-ya

Never was a cloudy day

Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du

Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du

Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du-da

Ba-du, yeah

My thoughts are with you

Holdin’ hands with your heart to see you

Only blue talk and love, remember

How we knew love was here to stay

Now December

Found a love we shared in September

Only blue talk and love, remember

True love we share today

Hey, hey, hey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ba-dee-ya

Say, do you remember?

Ba-dee-ya (Oh)

Dancin’ in September

Ba-dee-ya (Hey)

Never was a cloudy day

And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Say, do you remember?

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Dancin’ in September

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Golden dreams were shiny days (Dee-ya)

The bells was ringin’, oh-oh

Our souls were singin’

Do you remember never a cloudy day? Yow

And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Say, do you remember?

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Dancin’ in September

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Never was a cloudy day (Dee-ya)

And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Say, do you remember?

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)

Dancin’ in September

Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee ya, dee-ya)

Golden dreams were shiny days (Dee-ya)

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya

Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya