September, Earth, Wind & Fire: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato della canzone “September” cantata dagli Earth, Wind & Fire. Ecco di cosa parla il brano.
“September” è una canzone del gruppo Earth, Wind & Fire pubblicata come singolo nel 1978 su ARC/Columbia Records. Inclusa come traccia per The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1, il brano ebbe un grande successo commerciale e raggiunse la prima posizione nella classifica US Billboard Hot R&B Songs, l’ottava nella US Billboard Hot 100 e la terza nella UK Singles Chart. Negli anni è stata campionata, ripresa, remixata e ri-registrata numerose volte ed è anche stata aggiunta all’elenco del National Recording Registry della Library of Congress delle registrazioni sonore che “sono culturalmente, storicamente o esteticamente importanti”.
A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone – tornata virale sui social proprio nel mese di settembre, ca va sans dire – leggere testo, significato e traduzione in italiano.
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “September”.
Il testo di September
Do you remember
The twenty-first night of September?
Love was changin’ the minds of pretenders
While chasin’ the clouds away
Our hearts were ringin’
In the key that our souls were singin’
As we danced in the night, remember
How the stars stole the night away, oh yeah
Hey, hey, hey
Ba-dee-ya
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya
Never was a cloudy day
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du-da
Ba-du, yeah
My thoughts are with you
Holdin’ hands with your heart to see you
Only blue talk and love, remember
How we knew love was here to stay
Now December
Found a love we shared in September
Only blue talk and love, remember
True love we share today
Hey, hey, hey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ba-dee-ya
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya (Oh)
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya (Hey)
Never was a cloudy day
And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Golden dreams were shiny days (Dee-ya)
The bells was ringin’, oh-oh
Our souls were singin’
Do you remember never a cloudy day? Yow
And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Never was a cloudy day (Dee-ya)
And we’ll say ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee ya, dee-ya)
Golden dreams were shiny days (Dee-ya)
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
September, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano di “September”.
Ti ricordi
La ventunesima notte di settembre?
L’amore stava cambiando le menti dei finti
Mentre scacciava le nuvole
I nostri cuori risuonavano
Nella tonalità in cui cantavano le nostre anime
Mentre danzavamo nella notte, ricorda
Come le stelle rubarono la notte, oh sì
Hey, hey, hey
Ba-dee-ya
Dì, ti ricordi? Ba-dee-ya
Ballando a settembre
Ba-dee-ya
Non c’è mai stata una giornata nuvolosa
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du, ba-du
Ba-du, ba-du, ba-du-da
Ba-du, yeah
I miei pensieri sono con te
Ti tengo per mano con il cuore per vederti
Solo chiacchiere blu e amore, ricorda
Come sapevamo che l’amore era qui per restare
Ora dicembre
Abbiamo trovato un amore che abbiamo condiviso a settembre
Solo chiacchiere blu e amore, ricorda
Il vero amore che condividiamo oggi
Hey, hey, hey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ba-dee-ya
Dimmi, ti ricordi? Ba-dee-ya (Oh)
Ballando a settembre
Ba-dee-ya (Hey)
Non c’è mai stato un giorno nuvoloso
E diremo ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dì, ti ricordi?
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Ballando a settembre
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
I sogni d’oro erano giorni splendenti (Dee-ya)
Le campane suonavano, oh-oh
Le nostre anime cantavano
Ti ricordi mai un giorno nuvoloso? Yow
E diremo ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dì, ti ricordi? Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Ballando a settembre
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Non c’è mai stato un giorno nuvoloso (Dee-ya)
E diremo ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya)
Dimmi, ti ricordi?
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya) Ballando a settembre
Ba-dee-ya (Ba-dee ya, dee-ya) I sogni d’oro erano giorni splendenti
(Dee-ya) Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Ba-dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya, dee-ya
Il significato della canzone September
La canzone è incentrata sui ricordi di una notte speciale che non riescono a dimenticare. Si chiede se anche l’altra persona se lo ricordi ancora. In quei momenti tutto era speciale e senza preoccupazione alcuna:
Say, do you remember?
Ba-dee-ya
Dancin’ in September
Ba-dee-ya
Never was a cloudy day
A dicembre, si trovano a condividere un amore che avevano vissuto a settembre:
How we knew love was here to stay
Now December
Found a love we shared in September
Only blue talk and love, remember
True love we share today