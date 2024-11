Dirty Cash, Money Talks è un brano prodotto e inciso da Stevie V pubblicato per la prima volta nel 1989 e tornato virale in queste settimane. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione e significato del brano.

Ecco il testo di Dirty Cash, Money Talks.

Mm-hm-hm-hm-hm

I want your money

I’ve no excuse, I just want you to use me

Take me and abuse me

I got no taboos, I’ll make a trade with you

Do anything you want me to

Money talks (Mm-hm), money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

Money talks, money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

(Dirty cash, dirty cash)

I once had pride, now that’s all behind

I want to get rich quick

I want success and all that goes with it

And I’m gonna use my sex

Money talks (Mm-hm), money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

Money talks (You know), money talks (Uh-huh)

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

I want your money

I’m dirty cash, the one that you asked for

I’m wanted by the rich and the poor

More and more, you just can’t reject it

You’re the junkie and I inject it

Into your blood stream, it’s like a bad dream

Money’s the theme, do you know what I mean?

(I’m dirty cash)

People are lying in the street

Trying to find somebody to meet

Who’ll get them to the top and get them there fast

Trying to get that dirty cash

It doesn’t matter, woman or man

Anyone who’ll give them a hand

Cash money, that green

Cold cash, that’s the scene

Mm-hm-hm-hm-hm

I want your money

I’ve no excuse, I just want you to use me

Take me and abuse me

I got no taboos, I’ll make a trade with you

Do anything you want me to

Money talks (Mm-hm), money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

Money talks, money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

(Dirty cash, dirty cash)

Money talks (Mm-hm), money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh

Money talks, money talks

Dirty cash, I want you

Dirty cash, I need you, oh